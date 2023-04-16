Randy Welch captured this lightning bolt just as it struck near his home on LeGates Cove Road on April 6.
The tree that was struck by lightning.
This eastern bluebird was a victim of the lightning strike.
EASTON — In the late afternoon of April 6, Randy Welch of Easton watched as a powerful, fast moving storm with lots of thunder and lightning approached LeGates Cove Road near his home.
A wildlife photographer, Welch said he has professional equipment, but he was in his car didn’t have it handy.
“Sometimes your best camera is the one you have with you, in this case, an iPhone,” he said in an email to The Star Democrat.
He pulled over, composed the scene and snapped several iPhone photos.
“I was very fortunate to take a photo at the exact moment that lightning struck a nearby tree,” Welch said.
The next morning he searched fields and woods nearby and located the tree that was struck along with another victim.
Unfortunately, an eastern bluebird had chosen the wrong tree to take shelter in during the storm and died as a result of the strike, he said.
