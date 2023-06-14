GOLDSBORO — About 125 Caroline countians gathered Friday evening, June 9, at Goldsboro Fire Hall to support the work of the Republican Central Committee.
Most members of the Eastern Shore delegation, too, were on hand for the Lincoln Reagan Dinner that also featured both silent and live auctions, raffles, a 50/50 drawing, updates and speeches.
“Lots of new people, great attendance for an off-year election,” Chairman Julie Quick posted on the committee’s Caroline County GOP Facebook page.
“We sold 106 tickets,” Quick wrote in a text message. While she didn’t know the final profit by press time, she said, “We do know that we made a record amount.” Attendees paid $55 per person and $100 per couple. The dinner had been on hiatus for a few years because of the COVID pandemic.
Featured speakers were Del. Jay Jacobs, R-36-Kent , chairman of the Maryland House Republican Caucus, and Federalsburg Police Chief Mike McDermott, a former delegate in Somerset County.
Also attending the dinner were Sen. Johnny Mautz, R-37; Sen. Steve Hershey, R-36; Del. Jeff Ghrist, R-36-Caroline; Del. Tom Hutchinson, R-37B; and Del. Steve Arentz, R-36-Queen Anne’s.
Caroline County was represented by several elected officials and public servants. Nonprofit organizations His Hope Ministries, CASA of Caroline, Moms for Liberty and Caroline County Right to Life manned information tables.
Jacobs shared how the Republican Caucus pushes back in a politically blue state. A 13-session veteran of the Maryland General Assembly, he said, “We punch above our weight every single day.”
“If it wasn’t for the Republicans, you would see some really ugly legislation,” he said. “We make a lot of bad bills much more palatable than they would have been, and even the governor this year had 10 bills and he got all 10 of his bills passed, but I can tell you that all 10 of them were amended pretty heavily.”
Jacobs said the role of the caucus is important and taken seriously by its members who are “very well prepared” to debate legislation.
“Even though you may think this minority of 39 out of 141 (doesn’t make a difference), it’s very significant. It is a loud voice. It is a presence that kind of keeps them a little more honest and … aboveboard as much as we can.”
Quick outlined current goals of the county GOP. Two seats are open on the Caroline County Board of Education with a February filing deadline, and municipal elections are coming up. “I’d like to see a Republican on every county board, every commission and every nonprofit board,” she said.
“And then the other thing that we’re looking at is what we’re going to call ‘voter assistance,’” Quick said. “You might know this as vote harvesting, but the Democrats are really good at it. I know the mentality of a lot of us is that this should be illegal. We want to keep it to election day. But we’re not going to win that way. We’ve got to look at mailing ballots. We’ve got to look at helping people vote.”
In his animated talk, McDermott, a veteran of law enforcement for 43 years, decried a “woke” agenda that is driving law enforcement officers out of the profession.
In Maryland, “there are 5,000 people that are not cops anymore,” McDermott said. In Caroline County, “we’re probably short about 15, but that’s a lot of cops. That’s a lot of eyeballs not seeing things out there. That’s a lot of people not getting backed up. That means cops are working by themselves an awful lot. Handling calls by themselves, dealing with stuff by themselves, putting themselves in harm’s way for your families. And their families are seeing all of this, and they’re not exactly feeling support.”
Elected officials addressed the crowd and thanked attendees for their support.
Joanne Smith’s famous coconut cake was auctioned and sold for $300. Auctioneer and Caroline County Commissioner Frank Bartz managed the bidding. Ghrist donated a bushel of crabs he will catch on his kayak; along with the “#1s or bigger” crabs were Salisbury Pewter crab knives and mallets.
The dinner was catered by Happy Chicken caterers of Bridgetown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.