CHESTERTOWN — The Lions Club here has made a $3,700 donation to the Town of Chestertown to support the playground that is being installed in the Philip G. Wilmer Park, which is located near the Port of Chestertown Marina and within walking distance of the downtown shopping and dining districts.
“We are delighted to help with the project that will benefit so many people in the area. We’re confident it will make a great place to live even better,” club President Henry Hart said in a news release.
According to Jim Bogden, chair of the town’s recreation commission, the Chestertown Lions Club reached out “explaining that a playground designed to enhance children’s well-being is squarely in line with their community service mission.”
Bogden said another donor, who has asked to remain anonymous, contributed $10,000.
Donations from 71 others bring the total raised locally to $30,300, according to Bogden, supplementing a Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Community Parks and Playgrounds grant of $209,395.
The state grant would have been enough to cover the construction costs of the playground when the town council approved a community-shaped design in September 2021.
But the playground is pricier now due to inflation and supply-chain challenges.
The Chestertown Recreation Commission is appealing to the community to help fill the funding gap.
The aim is to raise $40,000 to complete the playground as designed, build a brick walkway, surround the playground with a child safety barrier, and landscape the perimeter with low-maintenance native plants.
The walkway will consist of engraved bricks.
Donations of $150 or more will be recognized with an engraved 4”x 8” brick. The donor’s name, a memorial message, or any other inscription will be literally “set in stone” for a lifetime.
For a $300 contribution, donors will be able to inscribe a larger 8”x8” brick with text.
Company logos can be added for a setup fee of $50.
Main Street Chestertown is accepting donations online at https://mainstreetchestertown.org/wilmer-park-playground-project.
Also, checks can be mailed to Main Street Chestertown, P.O. Box 427, Chestertown, MD 21620. Donors should specify “Wilmer Park Playground” in the subject line.
The playground design includes activity playsets for young children ages 2 to 5 and older children ages 5 to 12; a set of four swings, including an infant seat and a parent/child facing seat; a fun disk swing that can hold four children, including most children with disabilities; and a set of musical instruments — all placed above a 4,570 square-foot permeable rubber surface.
The equipment from well-known playground supplier Burke Inc. is fully compliant with current playground safety standards and the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to a news release.
The playground will be located at the north end of Wilmer Park, adjacent to the parking lot and inside the existing walking trail.
The Burke design was shaped by a committee of 10 volunteers, including a nationally known consultant on appropriate playground equipment for children with disabilities.
The Burke design and a second design were put to a public vote in September 2021; 930 people voted online. Nearly two-thirds of the voters chose the Burke design, according to the news release.
