ENA Award Presentation

Left, Nurse Manager UM Shore Emergency Center at Queenstown Mary Alice Vanhoy, MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, NRP, FAEN; 2023 Emergency Nurse of the Year Lisa Lisle, MSN, RN, CEN; and Maryland Emergency Medicine Network-Eastern Shore emergency care physicians Kevin Pearl, MD and Eric Klotz, MD

 Courtesy of UMSRH/J.PIERCE

QUEENSTOWN — Lisa Lisle, MSN, RN, CEN, Clinical Nurse Coordinator, University of Maryland Shore Emergency Center at Queenstown and EMS Base Station Coordinator for UM Shore Regional Health, was recently honored as Maryland Emergency Nurses Association Emergency Nurse of the Year by the Maryland Chapter, American College of Emergency Physicians. The award was presented to Lisle by Michael A. Silverman, MD, FACEP, president of the Maryland Chapter of ACEP, at the annual Maryland ACEP conference.


