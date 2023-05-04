Left, Nurse Manager UM Shore Emergency Center at Queenstown Mary Alice Vanhoy, MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, NRP, FAEN; 2023 Emergency Nurse of the Year Lisa Lisle, MSN, RN, CEN; and Maryland Emergency Medicine Network-Eastern Shore emergency care physicians Kevin Pearl, MD and Eric Klotz, MD
QUEENSTOWN — Lisa Lisle, MSN, RN, CEN, Clinical Nurse Coordinator, University of Maryland Shore Emergency Center at Queenstown and EMS Base Station Coordinator for UM Shore Regional Health, was recently honored as Maryland Emergency Nurses Association Emergency Nurse of the Year by the Maryland Chapter, American College of Emergency Physicians. The award was presented to Lisle by Michael A. Silverman, MD, FACEP, president of the Maryland Chapter of ACEP, at the annual Maryland ACEP conference.
Nurse Manager for UM Shore Emergency Center at Queenstown Mary Alice Vanhoy, MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, NRP, FAEN, submitted Lisle’s nomination with the support of UM Shore Regional Health emergency nurses and physicians. The award is designed to recognize the recipient as a “leader who serves to motivate, inspire and challenge her team while promoting others to maximize their strengths and look at weaknesses as opportunities to grow.”
“Lisa epitomizes the spirit of the Emergency Nurse of the Year Award,” said Vanhoy. “Her compassion, knowledge and dedication to emergency nursing is inspiring to all.”
“In emergency nursing, we have the ability to significantly impact the lives of our patients and their families every day,” said Lisle. “That knowledge is inspirational to all of us working in the field. I am deeply honored to be selected for this prestigious award.”
Vanhoy won the award in 2001 and 2018, and previous UM Shore Regional Health winners include Ashley Baynard, RN, in 2017 and Cathy Weber, BSN, RN, CEN (retired) in 2016.
