LONGWOODS — The Little Red Schoolhouse brought together around 60 alumni and another 60 guests to celebrate a different way of life forged in this one room schoolhouse. It was lead by an educator Ruth Orell who taught five grades at once with a firm wooden ruler, or a firm chalkboard eraser. Everyone spoke in respectful terms for this remarkable woman who taught the boys on one side and the girls on the other until 1967.
There were 32 teachers from 1877 to 1967. There have been 1,178 students counted in attendance from 1921 to 1967. Before 1921 they did not keep attendance. They spoke of the fun things they did in this school like the maypole and Tom Thumb Wedding. Gordon Cook spoke of this history and played MC for the event.
According to Phil Hutchison, it was a different era of education. Orrell knew all the kids’ parents. If a kid was home with measles, she would bring that day’s lesson to their bedside. And if a student was misbehaving, she would march them right up to their parent’s front door and get to the bottom of it. She even had students over for the weekend.
“They tried to close this school from 1950 on. But she fought them tooth and nail. After a while they quit and figured that lady will just retire someday. She did retire. It went downhill,” said Cook.
Everybody squeezed into the school and before anything, like Orell would have done, they stood for the pledge of allegiance. And then the Lord’s Prayer was lead by one of Orell’s grandchildren Bonnie.
Then it was time to go down the hill to the white tent set up lunch. Robin Lewis is a caterer from Easton.
“I made homemade pork barbecue, pan fried chicken, homemade potato salad, fresh fruit,” said Lewis. There was also a sheet cake with a sugary photograph of The Little Red Schoolhouse on its face. It came from Acme. There were layers or brownies and cookies.
“Honestly I didn’t think it was going to be this big, but everyone I contacted said, ‘Let’s do it.’ This is very special. It is history and is something that should be carried on. We are working on a program where it will be put in the budget to help out,” said Cook.
Some students talked about graduating from the Schoolhouse and going to Easton Elementary and getting picked on for being from far away. Back then Longwoods had a has station and a grocery store that sold penny candy.
“This was a thriving community when I was a little boy. There were two little country stores and a couple little mechanic shops. Warwolds, Sylvia Warwolds’ father had a country store,” said Cook.
Sylvia Warwold Rowe said, “He had milk and ice cream and some essentials like bread. He had gasoline and kerosene, which I had to pump and I didn’t like doing that.”
Betsy Orell Skinner knew her grandmother Ruth Orell after she retired.
“She was loud and in charge. Very compassionate but in a loud way. If she saw something wrong, she wanted to fix it right? She would do anything for anybody. She lived to be 98. She broke her hip at 93 or 94, but up to that point she was constantly cutting the grass. She would get up on her kitchen table and scrub the ceiling. She would get up on the roof and shovel snow. She would climb out the window from her upstairs bedroom and she would be pushing the snow off of her flat roof. She was worried the snow would come through the roof,” said Skinner.
Ray Tribbitt, a student, said, “A music teacher came from Easton in 1963. She pulled in here and came running out of her car in the front door. She was crying her eyes out. She hollered, ‘President Kennedy has been shot!” Mrs. Ruth Orell got everyone together, took them outside and turned on a radio in a car so all the students could listen to what was going on. I know right where I was sitting in there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.