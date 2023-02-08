EASTON — Eastern Shore grain farmers are waiting to see how a trade dispute between the U.S. and Mexico will transpire in the coming weeks.
Senators, trade officials and the Biden administration are urging Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to change course on a proposed ban of biotech corn imports to Mexico. The vast majority of U.S. corn is biotech.
López Obrador announced in late 2020 that he would implement a decree banning biotech corn into the country beginning in early 2024.
A congressional briefing hosted by the National Corn Growers Association on Jan. 31 was held on the one-year mark from the decree’s effective date.
During the discussion, growers emphasized the ban would land a significant blow to the American economy.
The statements included praise from corn growers for the Biden administration’s most recent action, which took a tough position with Mexico over the proposed ban.
Local experts weighed in last week on possible implications of the ban. While most of the corn grown on the Eastern Shore goes directly to Delmarva’s poultry processors, its price is affected by global markets.
“Frankly, I think that the policy is going to be pretty difficult for Mexico to implement and stand behind,” said Lindsay Thompson, executive director of Maryland Grain Producers, a trade association based in Queenstown.
On Dec. 14, 2022, a bipartisan letter sent to Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and Ambassador Katherine Tai, U.S. Trade Representative, by U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., and 25 of her Senate colleagues outlined their concerns. The letter was not signed by Maryland Senators Chris Van Hollen or Ben Cardin.
The letter stated that Mexico’s actions “are unsupported by science and a breach of USMCA … would be detrimental to food security in Mexico, hurt U.S. agricultural sustainability, and stifle future agricultural technology innovations that would benefit both nations.”
“Mexico bought over 660 million bushels of corn last year, and banning biotech would mean that about 90% of the U.S. corn acreage would not be available for export to Mexico,” Thompson said.
A Jan. 31 NCGA press release stated, “According to forecasts, the ban on biotech corn would cause the U.S. economy to lose $73.8 billion over ten years in economic output along with 32,217 jobs annually with labor income falling $18 billion.”
U.S. trade representatives are urging Obrador to comply with the terms of the U.S. Mexico Canada Trade Agreement of 2020.
According to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration, the USMCA “includes cooperation on agricultural biotechnology which includes rules – for the first time in a U.S. trade agreement — to address all biotechnologies, including new technologies such as gene editing, to support 21st century innovations in agriculture.”
Farmer Jennie Schmidt of Sudlersville is an advisor with the U.S. Grains Council. A registered dietitian, as well, she wrote her master’s thesis on food and agricultural biotechnology “before GMO was controversial,” she said.
Schmidt cited the National Academy of Sciences’ “very extensive review of all the research available of the health implications, the environmental implications, every rock that they could turn over about the pros and cons of this technology.”
The 600-page report “basically summarized that this type of seed breeding within our food supply doesn’t have any additional risk than every other breeding technique — and there are several — could produce in our food system,” she said.
Having been in the “commercial pipeline now for almost 30 years, there’s no health or environmental concern with regards to this technology,” Schmidt said. “And 97% of farmers in the United States have adopted biotechnology in corn and soybean, predominantly in seed technology.”
Mexico is one of the top three biggest trading partners for the U.S., and the southern neighbor’s demand for yellow corn for livestock is high. White corn is used for human consumption.
In their Dec. 14 letter, the senators reminded Vilsak and Tai that, according to the USDA, “in 2021 the United States exported 16.8 million metric tons of corn to Mexico, A World Perspective analysis estimates that under the decree, approximately 14 million tons of United States corn exports could be displaced. This would create a shortage of needed corn that Mexico would not be able to make up in the short term. Further, in Mexico, the price of corn could increase by 19 percent, and the price of tortillas could increase by 30 percent.”
Food costs are driven in part by the expense of shipping grain, Schmidt said. The U.S. uses rail freight to transport corn to Mexico; shipping from other countries would therefore increase the cost Mexico would pay for corn.
From a nutritional standpoint, feeding animals grain to supply people with “highly nutritious, concentrated sources of protein” is an indicator of upward economic mobility, she said.
“Farmers definitely see genetic modification as a very important and beneficial technology,” Thompson said. One of its benefits is lessening the environmental impact characteristic of older agricultural practices.
“Genetically modified crops allow farmers to practice conservation practices like no-till and cover crops,” she said. Also, it’s making corn more efficient from a nutrient standpoint. The nutrient use efficiency, or the pounds of nitrogen that it requires to grow a bushel of corn has decreased with the advent of genetic modification. The more nutrients that are being taken up into the crop, the less nutrients are available for potential loss.”
On Jan. 10, Vilsak told reporters at the 2023 American Farm Bureau Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the US will not compromise with Mexico over the proposed ban.
The Biden administration began talks with Mexican officials in late 2022, and Mexico offered a revised decree. In mid-January, President Biden dispatched senior aides from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the office of the U. S. Trade Representative to Mexico City to meet with officials in the López Obrador administration.
In a statement following the meeting, USTR and USDA officials said the revised decree offered by Mexico to date was not sufficient. The officials said they made it clear to their Mexican counterparts that they are considering all options, including taking formal steps to enforce the issue under the USMCA.
