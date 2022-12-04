CAMBRIDGE — Over 350 guests from local businesses across the Mid-Shore region celebrated at the waterfront Hyatt Regency Resort in Cambridge for APG Chesapeake’s Best of the Best awards gala Tuesday evening.
The public was invited to nominate their favorite local businesses for the contest, which generated 54,000 votes for businesses contending for the Best of the Best nomination across 164 categories, including dining, beauty and health, entertainment and various services.
As guests streamed into the resort wearing their finest attire, they were greeted with the opportunity to take a photo on the red carpet with a Best of the Best Chesapeake backdrop to commemorate the evening.
APG Chesapeake Regional President Jim Normandin welcomed local businesses to the gala as guests sat down for an elegant dinner.
“You are the heart and soul of our community, the Mid-Shore,” he said, asking all to stand and applaud themselves and their accomplishments.
“We believe in small business, we believe in the businesses of the Mid-Shore,” Normandin said. “We stand by your side every single day, all year long.”
APG Chesapeake Regional Advertising Director Betsy Griffin echoed Normandin’s comments, saying that the gala was for celebrating the honor of being the best businesses in the community.
“What a significant accomplishment for each of you to be here,” she said. “With thousands of visitors across the Mid-Shore area, across Talbot, Kent, Caroline, Dorchester and Queen Anne’s, the competition is quite strong, and this is a very, very coveted brand.”
Miss Maryland 2022 Kayla Willing was selected to announce the contest winners. A Crisfield native, Willing will compete in the 2023 Miss America competition on Dec. 15.
Willing, who is double majoring in communications and Biblical studies at Lancaster Bible College, spoke to the crowd about her social impact initiative The Write Reason, which promotes the premise that writing is a practice for critical thinking. As part of her initiative, Willing partnered with local YMCA branches to implement curriculum into after school programs.
Attendees applauded and cheered each of the 164 category winners were announced.
APG Chesapeake Executive Editor Jonathan Carter reflected on the importance of connections between local businesses and organizations with the local newspaper of record. The awards gala further showcased the importance of those relationships, he said.
“We’re very proud of the local organizations and businesses that did win tonight, and we’re very much looking forward to a continued partnership of working with them, both on the advertising side and the editorial side, for years to come,” Carter added.
First-time contest nominee Christmas in Ridgely, which hosts the Winterfest of Lights took home three awards: best local event, best festival/fair and best local tourist/seasonal attraction.
The group of 10 came dressed in their holiday best — dresses and blazers adorned with snowflakes and Christmas trees and a Christmas-themed Hawaiian shirt.
The festival, which started in 2019, boasts Caroline County’s largest holiday lights display. The event also offers meet and greets with Santa and other holiday characters, ice skating and carriage and train rides.
After receiving the awards, Stephanie Berkey of Christmas in Ridgely said the organization was excited and proud of seeing the payoff for their accomplishments.
“Seeing (this) little idea grow into what it has become, getting the support of all the employees and elected officials that took a little idea and turned it into this event — I’m super proud of that,” she said.
The full list of winners can be found inside of The Star Democrat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.