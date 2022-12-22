ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Forest Service has announced the awarding of Volunteer Fire Assistance grants to 53 volunteer fire departments in 15 counties across the state. The projects to be funded help volunteer fire companies enhance their wildland fire protection in rural communities.
DNR awarded a total $131,702 in match funding to complete $277,138 in total project costs. Awards are 50% of the project total cost, up to a maximum grant of $3,000 per department. Funds are provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.
Local grant recipients for 2022, are:
Caroline County
Goldsboro Volunteer Fire Company, $3,000
Ridgely Volunteer Fire Department, $2,650
Dorchester County
East New Market Volunteer Fire Department, $3,000
Eldorado-Brookview Volunteer Fire Department, $3,000
Hoopers Island Volunteer Fire Company, $3,000
Hurlock Volunteer Fire Company, $2,886
Lakes and Straits Volunteer Fire Company, $2,824
Linkwood Salem Volunteer Fire Company, $2,473
Madison Volunteer Fire Company, $2,150
Neck District Volunteer Fire Company, $3,000
Secretary Volunteer Fire Company, $3,000
Queen Anne’s County
Sudlersville Volunteer Fire Company, $3,000
Talbot County
Easton Volunteer Fire Department, $2,920
Queen Anne-Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Company, $1,020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.