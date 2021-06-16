EASTON — Local farmer Della Andrew has directed a $2,500 donation to the Talbot County 4-H through a program supporting farming communities.
The donation is through the Bayer Fund’s America’s Farmers Grow Communities program. The Bayer Fund is a charitable arm of the Bayer Corp. The farm communities program involves farmers enrolling for a chance to direct a $2,500 donation to a local nonprofit of their choice.
Andrew was among the farmers chosen and directed the Bayer donation to Talbot County 4-H.
Bayer’s agriculture program has donated $59 million to community nonprofits, schools and groups such as 4-H since 2010.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone, including those in rural regions, and farmers play a critical role in helping communities overcome challenges, like the ones we’re currently facing,” said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund president. “Bayer Fund is proud to work side-by-side with farmers to identify local eligible nonprofit organizations that are able to provide their residents with solutions that leave a lasting impact.”
German-based health and agriculture giant Bayer merged with Monsanto — known for its herbicide and seed products — in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.