HAVRE DE GRACE — The Maryland FFA Association honored members and supporters for their outstanding achievements during the 95th Maryland FFA State Convention June 27-29 at the University of Maryland College Park.
The event was hosted by the 2022-2023 Maryland FFA State Officer Team. The convention opened with a keynote address from Jessica Herr, National FFA secretary.
Members of the 2023-2024 newly elected Maryland FFA state officer team are Abby Dinterman, treasurer; Hailey Ogg, sentinel; Brandon Boyer, president; Kayla Crigger, vice president; Hope Mullins, secretary; and Carlee Eierman of Caroline County, reporter.
State FFA degrees and honorary degrees were awarded to local FFA members and supporters, and American Degree Candidates were recognized.
Earning the State FFA Degree were Carlee Eierman and Kiersten Ruff from Caroline County and Emily Crossley from Queen Anne’s County. To qualify, members successfully completed 360 hours of agricultural education instruction, productively invested $1,000 or 300 hours in a supervised agricultural experience program and demonstrated leadership abilities above the chapter level.
Maryland FFA state officers also announced the top teams and individuals in the career and leadership development events. The first-place teams and individuals will advance to represent Maryland in the National FFA competitions this fall.
Winning First Team in Turfgrass Management was Queen Anne’s County. In the Talent individual event, Kiersten Seigler of Caroline County won second place.
The Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation is a 501c3 non-governmental nonprofit established in 1989. Through the Maryland FFA, teacher workshops, scholarships, grants, Mobile Labs and Showcases and revenues from the Ag Tag license plate sales, the Foundation pursues its mission to promote the understanding and appreciation of the importance of agriculture in everyone’s daily lives. The Maryland FFA Association’s staff team is partially funded through a $60,000 federal Perkins Grant facilitated by the Maryland State Department of Education. The Maryland FFA Association has 2,513 members in 44 Chapters throughout the State. For more information, visit www.mdffa.org or contact Naomi Knight at nknight@maefonline.com
