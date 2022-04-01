CAMBRIDGE — Firefighters from multiple local fire departments completed heavy rescue training in Cambridge over the weekend.
Cambridge’s Rescue Fire Company hosted the three-day event beginning Friday, March 25 at the parking lot at Sailwinds on the Cambridge waterfront.
The firefighters began with classroom instruction on Friday evening, then split into groups and rotated through four different training scenarios with real vehicles simulating automobile accidents involving large vehicles.
In one scenario, a box truck rolled onto a car, in another, a car was pinned between and under another car and a camper.
The other two scenarios involved cars pinned under tractor trailers, one simulated to have rear-ended the trailer and the other that ran under the side of the trailer.
The 24-hour training on heavy vehicle stabilization was presented by instructors from Mid-Atlantic Technical Rescue and included 40 firefighters from RFC, other departments in Dorchester County, as well as Caroline, Talbot, Queen Anne’s, Anne Arundel and Howard counties.
As the class was wrapping up and certificates for completion of the training were handed out, MATR instructor Mike Green complimented the firefighters for taking the time to complete the training.
“The more you do it, the better you get,” Green said. “These are just tools for the toolbox.”
After the class, participants talked about their opinion of the training. Pete Griffin, a three-year member of the Easton Volunteer Fire Department, said in light of the variety of emergencies encountered by local volunteers that the class was “Good training...if we run into something like that.”
Queenstown Thomas Nelson has been with Queenstown Volunteer Fire Department for 30 years. Nelson said the training was “awesome.”
“You don’t get this type of training very often,” Nelson added.
Troy Plutschak has served 20 years with Preston Volunteer Fire Company. He called it, “One of the better trainings,” citing the hands-on nature of the course and the focus on big vehicles.
Plutschak said the heavy rescue focus was important in a rural agricultural area with the prevalence of truck and large pieces of equipment using the roadways.
Howard County firefighter Douglas Turco said the hands on training with actual larger vehicles was superior to just solely doing classroom training.
“It’s not every day you get (to train with) a tractor trailer,” Turco said.
RFC Chief Adam Pritchett said the training was part of preparing firefighters for “real-life situations that can happen any day.”
“The training allowed our members and neighboring counties to work together to see what tools we have and to get familiar with them so at moments notice we know how to react,” Pritchett said.
Pritchett said the class focus on rescue involving large vehicles showed the responders “what we don’t have and what we need to expand to our unit’s equipment to allow us to safely and effectively mitigate a rescue situation as fast as possible.”
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
