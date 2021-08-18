Local girl recognized as MD4Y Mentee of the Year

DENTON — The Maryland United 4 Youth Conference was held virtually Aug. 12-13. During this conference several organizations and individuals were recognized.
Makayla Bellamy, from the YMCA Caroline Mentoring Project, was recognized as the MD4Y Mentee of the Year 2021. This award is presented to a young person who is a regular participant in a formal mentoring program or relationship, who has consistently demonstrated excellence and thoughtfulness in several areas, including: leadership within program, school and community; overcoming obstacles; and overall coach ability.
Young people 18 years of age and younger who are actively matched with a mentor and/or regularly participate in a mentoring program in Maryland are eligible to be nominated and recognized.
“Makayla is a great example of how that mentor/mentee relationship can positively benefit youth. In the past school year, Makayla made a big change not only as an individual but she also had a great improvement during the school year. She deserves that recognition for her hard work, effort, and commitment during the past school year,” said Angel Perez, program coordinator.
Furthermore, the YMCA Caroline Mentoring Project was one of the three finalists for Mentor Program of the Year 2021, and Karen Jensen was one of one of the four finalists for Mentor of the Year 2021, also representing the YMCA Caroline Mentoring Project.
“We strive to provide meaningful and mutually beneficial mentor/mentee relationships in our program and to have these accolades from this year’s MD4Y conference shows us that we are doing just that. It’s a great honor to be part of the finalists but an even greater honor that our very own mentee came away with the win, we’re very proud of Makayla and thankful for the hard work from her mentor as well, they make a great pair,” said Brian Byrnes, executive director.
