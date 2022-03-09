CENTREVILLE — The boundary-breaking athletic career of Mary Margaret Revell Goodwin was ceremoniously honored Feb. 17, as the Bob Elias Kern County Sports Hall of Fame in Bakersfield, Ca. inducted Goodwin as part of its 2022 class.
Unable to make the long trip to California herself, Revell Goodwin’s younger brother Dennis Revell — who was married to Ronald Reagan’s daughter Maureen until her death in 2001 — attended the banquet in her place. Speaking from the historic Locust Hill property, an impressive 18th century house on the outskirts of downtown Centreville and the site of her planned woman’s museum, Revell Goodwin chuckled at the idea of her “little brother,” who she recalled nurturing as a baby, now taking care of her.
But even in celebration, Revell Goodwin audited other women’s placement around her. Since its first slate of inductees in 1967, the Bob Elias Hall of Fame has honored a little over 20 women, something the inductee mentioned to the organizers.
“From all of this stuff, not just what I’ve done, but what it took for me to get it done, I’d call it ‘solid determination,’” Revell Goodwin said, reflecting on her career. “Some people here in the county call it ‘bloody minded,’ but what I’m appreciative of now about getting this award…is the fact that, at last, they got around to me.”
As a swimmer and a runner, Revell Goodwin has conquered trying courses and geographic challenges all across the world, often times being the first woman to do so.
Her first swims in the late 1950s off the coast of California were triumphs in time and distance. In July of 1958, she broke a world record by swimming the 18 miles from Malibu to Santa Monica in just over eight hours. While she admitted not liking what the water did to her hair, Revell Goodwin recalled with laughter having to douse her body in motor grease to glide across the water, and stay warm doing so.
Though a life of athletic achievement never impressed her mother and father — after discovering their daughter swimming behind their backs, her parents didn’t speak to her for over a decade, at several points asking her to change her name — Revell Goodwin’s career could be considered an accomplishment solely on the merits of its beginnings.
As a young girl in Shafter, Ca., she overcame polio and valley fever. Then, in college, she experienced an accident which wrecked her knee and required surgery. When the cast came off months later, her leg wouldn’t bend, and because her father “wouldn’t have a daughter who limps,” Revell Goodwin started swimming as a form of physical therapy. For five hours a day, she stretched and made laps exclusively at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel pool, which management let her use during the winter off-season.
That next summer, she completed her swim to Santa Monica — again, a world record.
Completing several major swims, including a 25-mile trek in the Catalina Channel, it didn’t take long for Revell Goodwin to look beyond the West Coast for adventure. In 1962, she became the first person to swim the Bay of Algeciras in southeastern Spain, seven miles of water conquered in two-and-a-half hours. Then, after several swims across Europe, including in the Black Sea and the Straits of Gibraltar separating Europe and Africa, Revell Goodwin became the first person to make a round trip across the Straits of Messina.
Starting in Sicily, she swam to Italy, and then turned back around. When she returned to the Sicilian coast, 13 miles and over five hours later, she was swarmed by a crowd of hundreds.
In triumph, with several world records under her belt, Revell Goodwin returned to America and went to work for the U.S. Navy, where she worked on environmental policy for 13 years. Though surrounded, at least in spirit, by water at work, Revell Goodwin picked up running while working at the Pentagon.
That is, until her polio came back, forcing surgeries on her neck and spine. Remarkably, like her younger medical challenges, she quickly recovered, running her first 10K six months off the doctor’s table. She said the race was too short.
And so, at age 45, retired from the military, she began the second leg of her athletic career as a long-distance runner. Like swimming, Revell Goodwin dominated the scene, marking major feats not just for women, but for all athletes.
Three years after leaving the Navy, Revell Goodwin became the first woman and the first American to run across all 2,000 miles of Japan, from north to south.
Then, perhaps more ambitiously, she ran “in the shadow of the 14 highest mountains of the Himalayas,” something only two British men had completed at that point. Accompanied by her German Shorthair Pointer, Velia — who came from Centreville — she finished the adventure in four months, having to run anywhere between a 10k to a marathon every day.
After the Himalayas, Revell Goodwin followed her dog’s roots and retired to Queen Anne’s County. However, her passion for history, first as a participant and now as a curator, has not left her. She’s the president and CEO of the Maryland Museum of Women’s History and is working steadily to research online exhibits and open an in-person location at Locust Hill.
She’s currently working on an exhibit surrounding Mary and Elizabeth Nicholson, two of Centreville’s founding women.
“That’s what my whole life has been about,” Revell Goodwin said. “Women do great things, as well. But their stories rarely are told.”
“There are just so many hurdles, and if you don’t have that kind of ‘gut determination,’ you may not make it. And the question becomes, how many women just didn’t quite make it because they were so discouraged?”
