ANNAPOLIS — Addressing the Eastern Shore Delegation Friday, regional hospice care facilities expressed concern about state plans to expand the area’s certificate of need — a decision they said would attract competition to population hubs “with no incentive” of serving the Shore’s more isolated rural areas.
Paired with downtrends in revenue and a variety of complications throughout the pandemic, the hospices said rippling their steady markets could be devastating to their operations.
“We, the three hospices that are here in front of you, are asking your support in keeping a stable, regulatory environment,” said Monica Escalante, president of Coastal Hospice. “Changing the certificate of need process could hurt the care that we provide to patients, their families and families that we’ve been serving in the most remote areas.”
Escalante, who is also the treasurer for the Hospice & Palliative Care Network of Maryland, was joined Friday by Compass Regional Hospice CEO and HPCNM President Heather Guerieri and Talbot Hospice Executive Director Chris Chekouras.
Providing the delegation with an operational update, the three hospice heads shared similar experiences of fewer clients and staff shortages throughout the pandemic, as well as concerns about shifts in the State Health Plan’s hospice chapter and, more specifically, Maryland’s certificate of need program.
Conducted by the Maryland Health Care Commission, the certificate of need program authorizes and dictates the parameters of health care facilities. A certificate of need is required in order to establish a new facility or to move an existing operation to another site. A certificate of need is also needed to change a facility’s bed capacity or the type of services it provides.
Before issuing a certificate of need (CON), MHCC must consider six criteria including if there are unmet needs of the population to be served and the availability of more cost-effective alternatives. MHCC must also consider is the impact on existing providers in the health planning region.
Citing past conversations with the state commission, Escalante said the MHCC is considering altering its CON regulations concerning hospice.
Escalante said that on the Eastern Shore, where many hospice groups operate in single-provider jurisdictions, including the three present Friday, there is no need for more providers.
That sentiment was also expressed in a January letter from Guerieri and the hospice network to MHCC Executive Director Ben Steffen, which said that in instances where a patient requested another provider, the hospices were able to collaborate directly for accommodations.
“We know for a fact that there is no unmet need,” Escalante told the delegation.
Beyond stretching the Eastern Shore’s already strained hospice market, Guerieri said that patient and staff fear of contracting COVID-19 contributed to fewer calls over the last two years; more hospice providers could also whittle the industry’s staff pool.
Escalante said she didn’t know how a new hospice operation could come to the Eastern Shore without hiring employees out of the current operations.
“If new providers were to come, there would be even more scarcity of resources,” she said. “So it would really jeopardize what we already have.”
Sen. Mary Beth Carozza, R-38-Somerset, asked whether the delegation would entertain a larger discussion on the topic.
“Right now, it seems to me our hospice operations are at a pretty critical point ... I think we would want to be on record in support of our hospices,” Carozza told the delegation.
Saying the present lawmakers all “know the importance of hospice,” Del. Steven Arentz, R-36-Queen Anne’s, delegation chair, said further discussion on the issue would take place at the March 11 meeting.
In the meantime, he asked the hospice representatives to compile what they would like to see in a letter to either Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and/or the MHCC.
Additionally, Sen. Addie Eckardt, R-37-Dorchester, told the three hospice leaders that given the circumstances, she would be glad to call MHCC Executive Director Ben Steffen about delaying the CON review, adding that she would speak with him before the next meeting “for some direction.”
