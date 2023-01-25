Housing Choice Voucher Program

Assistance with filling out the application for the Housing Choice Voucher Program will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at Caroline County Public Library, 101 Cedar Lane, Greensboro.

GREENSBORO — The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced the Housing Choice Voucher Program waiting lists will open for Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Somerset, Talbot and Worcester counties. Online applications will be accepted beginning at 9 a.m. on Feb. 1 until 5 p.m. on Feb. 28.


