Assistance with filling out the application for the Housing Choice Voucher Program will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at Caroline County Public Library, 101 Cedar Lane, Greensboro.
GREENSBORO — The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced the Housing Choice Voucher Program waiting lists will open for Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Somerset, Talbot and Worcester counties. Online applications will be accepted beginning at 9 a.m. on Feb. 1 until 5 p.m. on Feb. 28.
Preliminary applications must be submitted online at https://www.waitlistcheck.com/MD1645. The application is available in multiple languages. Individuals with disabilities or others who need additional support may receive assistance completing a preliminary application by emailing dhcd.hcv@maryland.gov or calling 1-800-445-4340.
Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development staff will be on site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Dorchester County Public Library, 303 Gay Street, Cambridge, and Monday, Feb. 27, at Caroline County Public Library, 101 Cedar Lane, Greensboro, to assist individuals needing help completing the application process.
All preliminary applicants will have an equal opportunity of being selected. Submission of a preliminary application does not guarantee placement on any waiting list. Waiting list placement will be based on a computerized random selection. Those selected will have their applications reviewed to determine preliminary eligibility and their preferences will be applied to the selected applicants to determine the final order of the waiting list. As housing vouchers become available, those next on the waiting lists will be contacted to complete a full eligibility application.
The Housing Choice Voucher Program is a federally funded, locally administered rental assistance program to assist very low-income families, the elderly and persons with disabilities in securing decent, safe and affordable housing in the private market. The department administers the program for several counties on the Eastern Shore and in Western Maryland. Other larger jurisdictions in Maryland maintain their own local programs and waiting lists.
Eligibility for a housing voucher is determined based on a family’s total annual gross income and is limited to United States citizens and specified categories of non-citizens who have eligible immigration status. In general, the family’s income may not exceed 50% of the median income for the county or metropolitan area in which the family resides.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.