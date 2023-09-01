CAMBRIDGE — For journalists, sometimes it just takes one comment to launch an investigative project.
For Jim Brady, that comment was about Dorchester County’s audits.
“I had heard from someone, I can’t remember who, that the county’s audits were messed up,” said Brady, who spent more than three decades in journalism and nearly two more in the technology industry before moving to Cambridge. “That’s all I knew. And so I started talking to fellow producers and volunteers at the radio station.”
Brady eventually got in touch with Eugene Lauer, a Cambridge resident who was working with a group called Dorchester Citizens for Better Government on a charter petition. Via Maryland’s Public Information Act, Lauer had already requested and received an auditor’s report which details “many of the problems in the finance department and the county government.”
From there, Brady went to county officials and commissioners.
“The story just came together that way,” he said.
Brady has been doing pieces for the MidShore MidDay program at WHCP, which is where his story first aired earlier this week.
Not long after moving to Cambridge full time in 2018, Brady said he met Mike Starling, the station’s founder and manager.
When he saw online that they were offering classes to teach people how to make stories for radio, Brady decided it was time to get back into journalism.
While his piece has already aired, Brady is still following the story.
“I want to watch and see what Moody’s does and see if they do anything,” he said about the ratings firm that could de-list the county from any credit rating if they fail to publish the documents on time.
Brady said he will be watching to see if the county is able to submit the missing audit reports to the state in time.
“It’s going to be interesting,” he said. “Hopefully they get on their feet again.”
