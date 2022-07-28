EASTON — The Easton staff development review meeting of the town of Easton’s planning commission looked at several large community development plans proposed for the town Wednesday.
PUBLIC MEETING
Four Seasons
They heard from representatives of Four Seasons 55+ community off Dutchman’s Lane. It is a 100-acre farm that will have 258 lots, public streets, a clubhouse, pool and a pickle ball court. It is a K. Hovnanian project similar to the project they have in Kent Island. They were asked to provide data on a traffic study for their size development.
This meeting served as a technical discussion with the engineering department, the planning and zoning department and the building department. Rick Van Emburgh, town engineer, said the purpose of the meeting was to get information for the next town planning commission meeting in August.
“We are going through the plans to make sure that we have enough technical information to be able to make a recommendation to the Planning Commission and the Planning Commission is a group of volunteers that meet once a month,” said Van Emburgh.
Poplar Hill
The Poplar Hill planned-use development off Oxford Road is a 120-acre development proposal that would see 439 residential units. Plans for the development include two large sports fields big enough for high school football games. The planning reviewers recommended the development planners add restrooms at the sports fields and complete a traffic study on the day-to-day traffic as well as a study on how traffic is when games are played on the sports fields.
Plan reviewers for the planning commission heard from representatives of the shuttered Easton Golf Course which proposes constructing a food and wellness park and is across Oxford Road from the Poplar Hill planned development.
The representatives talked about plans that include an abundance of green space and park-like settings and keeping the golf course fairways as grassy park-like areas around the residential and commercial buildings.
“The most important part of today is getting the correct information to all the applicants and making sure that the process can run smoothly to go to the next level. That is our ultimate goal to make sure that they’re adhering to the town’s zoning ordinance,” said Joseph Mayer, plan reviewer for the Town of Easton Planning and Zoning Department.
The planning commission meets at 1 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month in the council chambers.
