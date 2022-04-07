CAMBRIDGE — A local man is lending a helping hand in the Ukraine.
Jeff Praul lives in Woolford in southern Dorchester County and works in Easton, but he is currently in the city of Lviv in the Ukraine, where he is involved in various humanitarian relief efforts, including helping at an animal shelter.
Praul was raised in South Plainfield, New Jersey, and he left college at 20 to volunteer in Africa, working on a conservation project in South Africa and dolphin research in Zanzibar.
He returned to the States, living in Tampa, before returning to Africa where he worked in community development projects in Uganda.
Upon his return, he lived in New Jersey and Phoenix before moving to Woolford on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.
He was at breakfast with his aunt when the news came that Russian forces crossed the border into the Ukraine, and it hit him hard.
“My heart just told me I belonged here,” he said of the impact the unfolding invasion had on him. “I was heavy the entire day.”
Praul, who works at Aurora Vines and Vibes in downtown Easton, saw only one course of action.
“The way I see things, all life is one life, everybody deserves freedom and peace,” he said. “It would eat away from me inside if (I didn’t go).”
Praul took a flight to Poland on March 3 and crossed the border into western Ukraine.
In a phone interview on Tuesday, Praul said his experience thus far has been good despite of the attendant uncertainties.
“When I first left, I didn’t know anything,” said Praul of the logistics of the trip, but the self-described “big believer in intuition” had a feeling. “I trusted things would work out.”
He said Lviv is almost like an American city despite the language barrier, and life in the city is a “very normal situation.”
The normalcy is present throughout the day as he is “chilling with dogs” and making other humanitarian efforts.
Sometimes, air raid sirens punctuate the calm, and once, a Russian missile strike hit the city less than a mile from him.
“Most people are optimistic,” Praul said, citing the support the Ukraine has been receiving from abroad.
Lviv’s location relatively farther away from the frontlines lends some additional security. “Besides (the danger of) missile strikes, you think about what the Russian army would have to do to get here.”
Praul said his goal is to spread awareness, and he believes most American are like he was before he left, “I didn’t know a lot,” he said.
‘”The people in Ukraine are kind — they really are awesome,” Praul said. “We all deserve to live in freedom and peace.”
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
