EASTON — A St. Michaels man recently shared stories from his experience delivering a donated ambulance in Ukraine with the Tidewater Rotary Club in Easton.
Terry Mangan talked to the Rotarians at Brookletts Place on Thursday, Aug. 31, about his experience with U.K.-based humanitarian group, Medical Life Lines Ukraine.
Mangan also shared a news segment about the ambulance delivery convoy that aired on the Aug. 12 edition of CBS Saturday Morning.
Medical Life Lines Ukraine has delivered 33 ambulances to the war-torn country, including the four that were part of the delivery to Lviv that Mangan took part in with a long-time friend he met in college, Phill Fletcher.
Fletcher and Mangan raised more than $20,000 to facilitate the trip from England to Lviv that was the equivalent of driving from Maryland to Nebraska, and the donation of the ambulances.
Mangan described the journey of arriving in England and picking up the vehicles, traveling across Europe as a convoy and then entering Ukraine and passing through the embattled country.
“It still doesn’t quite seem real,” Mangan said of the experience and of the attention it garnered via the TV news segment about the volunteers ferrying the desperately needed vehicles.
“You could just see the weariness and the tension on people’s faces,” Mangan said, telling the gathering it was reminiscent of what he saw when he was in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001.
“It was the same look on people’s faces. You didn’t know what had just happened, what’s going to happen,” he said. “I saw that look.”
Despite the underlying tension, Mangan observed the people going through their normal activities, even in light of physical damage and potential for risk that pervaded the area.
Mangan said that while the volunteers felt relatively safe in Ukraine, he was relieved to get back to Poland, shielded from an errant missile strike or other attack by deterrence of Poland’s NATO membership.
After having delivered the ambulances, the driver’s phone received a nationwide missile alert. Mangan said because they were in a more rural area he did not feel particularly unsafe, yet the underlying tension was still present.
In the western portion of the country where the volunteers traveled, there was some military presence and military vehicle traffic, as well as checkpoints with steel anti-tank obstacles that were not actively operating at the time.
“There was a lot of truck activity, “ Mangan said, although he didn’t have any insight about the cargo. “You didn’t want to look under any tarps.”
Mangan, who retired from the banking industry, volunteers locally with CASA. He said he welcomed the opportunity to take part in the ambulance delivery mission.
