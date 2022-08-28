From left, Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot, Director of Development and Executive Director of Chesapeake College Foundation Amber Tolley McGinnis, Director of Constituent Engagement and Event Management at Chesapeake College Michelle Hall, Anthony Reno of Not My Child and his wife Laura Reno and daughter Morgan Reno present a check to the Chesapeake College Foundation to establish the Anthony Reno Jr. Scholarship Fund. Laura Reno holds the William Donald Schaefer Award presented to Not My Child by Franchot on Aug 18.
Form the left, Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot introduces Founder and Chair of Not My Child, QAC Anthony Reno Sr., his daughter Morgan, and co-chair and wife Laura Reno. Franchot presented the William Schaefer Helping People Award for Queen Anne’s County on Aug. 18 to Not My Child.
PHOTO BY MEGAN LOOCK
PHOTO BY MEGAN LOOCK
Comptroller Peter Franchot, left, presents the Reno family a framed plaque and glass award as recipients of the William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award for Queen Anne’s County.
STEVENSVILLE — After five years of dedication to raising opioid overdose awareness in Queen Anne’s County, Anthony Reno Sr., founder of Not My Child QAC, and his family received the William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award on Thursday, Aug. 18. Presenting the award to Reno at Libby’s Coastal Kitchen in Stevensville, Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot deemed Not My Child, QAC a “small but mighty organization and a ray of sunshine.”
The William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award was established 10 years ago to “honor the unparalleled legacy of public service and selflessness left by former Governor and Comptroller William Donald Schaefer.”
After losing his son Anthony Reno Jr. in 2017, Reno recognized a need to provide other families with proper memorial services. Visiting his son’s memorial in 2018, Reno met two families who were visiting unmarked graves. After learning that their loved ones also passed from overdose, he wanted to start a fundraiser for the two missing tombstones.
That first fundraiser, Anthony’s Run, held in October 2019, with members of the community and students from Kent Island High school, blossomed into annual events such as Carmen’s Charity Casino Gala.
Since then, Not My Child, QAC has donated to organizations including Camp New Dawn in Centreville that provides a four-day, three-night retreat for children, teens and families who are grieving the loss of a loved one, and Edge Training Academy, a Queen Anne’s County nonprofit whose mission is to “build an environment that would foster the growth of local student athletes (and community members in general), helping them create opportunities for themselves past the high school playing level.”
Reno said that in addition to continuing their philanthropic work in Queen Anne’s County, they plan on launching a pilot program that will connect recovering addicts to both union and non-union jobs, paying for transfer fees and uniforms if necessary.
“We’ll always continue to grow,” Reno said.
At the award presentation, Chesapeake College was presented a check for $5,000 on behalf of Not My Child, QAC to help establish the Anthony Reno Jr. Scholarship Fund through the Chesapeake College Foundation.
The scholarship will go toward educating students studying substance abuse counseling.
“The students educated in this program will be able to have a significant impact regionally through this program,” Director of Development and Executive Director of Chesapeake College Foundation Amber Tolley McGinnis said. “We’re incredibly grateful and look forward to working with (Not My Child) in the future.”
