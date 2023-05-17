Talbot County Council Member Keasha Haythe presents BAAM Executive Director, Dina Daly, with a Council Certificate of Recognition on Saturday, May 13. Left to right: Council Vice President Pete Lesher, Executive Director Dina Daly, Council President Chuck Callahan, Council Member Keasha Haythe, Council Member Lynn Mielke, and BAAM Founder Derick Daly.
Local officials, planning and construction partners, and Building African American Minds leadership prepare for the official groundbreaking of BAAM’s new academic center on Saturday, May 13.
PHOTOS COURTESY OF TALBOT COUNTY
EASTON — Local officials, planning and construction partners and the leadership of Building African American Minds broke ground Saturday for BAAM’s new academic center.
BAAM leaders were joined by Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day, Sen. Johnny Mautz, R-37, Easton Mayor Bob Willey, several members of the Talbot County Council and other community members for the groundbreaking ceremony.
The new three-story, 25,000 square foot academic center will allow BAAM’s after-school and summer programs for youth to double the number of participants, along with providing expanded programming and services for adults.
BAAM was created in 2005 to empower at-risk African American youth and to recognize and address socioeconomic barriers that may interfere with their ability to learn effectively. The organization seeks to provide those youth with academic enrichment in a safe, caring and structured environment.
The academic center will form a campus with BAAM’s existing athletic center.
Construction of the academic center is anticipated to be completed this year.
Funding for the center was provided by community donations and state and federal grant funding.
