EASTON — As the Juneteenth March and Rally to Move the Talbot Confederate Monument draws closer, event organizers and local law enforcement are preparing for a busy day in downtown Easton.
Sponsored by the Move the Monument Coalition, the event is scheduled for Saturday, June 19. Attendees will begin their march at 11 a.m. on Marlboro Avenue, then gather for a rally at the Talbot County Courthouse on North Washington Street at noon with speakers and performers advocating for change and removal of the statue.
Following months of virtual meetings and town halls, this event is the coalition’s first big in-person movement to demand the removal of the Talbot Boys statue after COVID, with supporters ready to ramp up the intensity. It’s also the first big event relating to the statue after the NAACP and ACLU filed a federal lawsuit against the county.
The discussion on whether to keep or remove the Talbot Boys statue from the courthouse lawn has been a divisive one in the county, but Ridgely Ochs, a leader on the Move the Monument Coalition’s communications team, is hoping the march and rally will be a catalyst to having a “more robust conversation” with the public on Talbot County history.
“We want to make it clear to the county council that we’re not going away, that was our mantra: we’re not going away,” Ochs said. “This is an issue they need to address, they need to meet with us, have a conversation with us, and come to some understanding of where this monument is going to go.”
Talbot County Council members were invited to the event, but Ochs is unsure if any will attend. Last year, the council voted 3-2 last year not to remove the statue.
The Move the Monument organization has around 500 community members from all walks of life supporting the removal of the statue, Ochs said. It’s still unclear how many people will attend the march and rally on Saturday, but both the Easton Police Department and rally organizers are prepared for a crowd of several hundred. To ensure that the event goes smoothly, Easton Police will be out on the streets to assist with traffic and to protect the attendees.
“We’ll have enough police officers in place to make sure that they’re safe … we want this to go peacefully and safely for them,” said Lt. George Paugh III, head of the Easton Police Department’s patrol division.
The town police have been “utterly cooperative and helpful,” according to Ochs.
Easton Police will close several streets around downtown Easton for a few hours from the late morning to early afternoon to allow rally attendees to march and gather safely. The full list of closures, which can be found on the Easton Police Department’s Facebook page, received over 200 comments from local residents.
Although the march and rally are focused on advocating for the Talbot Boys monument to be removed from the courthouse lawn, the possibility of counter protesters showing up as well is still unclear. Ochs said that the police are aware that there may be people out at or near the rally who aren’t supporters of its cause. The group has not had any threats of violence.
“(Non-supporters) can be there, that’s their First Amendment right to assemble as much as we have a First Amendment right to assemble, so let’s all be civil and peaceful,” Ochs said.
The Move the Monument Coalition is hopeful that their Juneteenth march and rally will prompt the Talbot County Council to put removing the Confederate monument to a vote again.
Although COVID restrictions in Talbot County have been lifted, event organizers will encourage social distancing and have masks and hand sanitizer available for attendees. Free COVID vaccines will also be offered at the Talbot County Free Library during the march and rally, with Pfizer shots available to anyone 12 and older and Johnson & Johnson shots available to anyone 18 and older.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
