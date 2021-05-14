CENTREVILLE — With Police Week being observed this week May 9 through May 15, many agencies have put off police week activities until October or when COVID restrictions are less. However, one local group wanted to reach out and offer support to community based law enforcement by offering support, love, and encouragement.
Local police wives, students, and families, led by teacher and law enforcement wife Tamara Forte, want to help and say thank you to the local police departments. Our goal is 146 + snack bags, said Forte. “We are looking for donations to fill these bags by this Monday, May 17 to be delivered the same week.”
Donations must be store-bought and prepackaged. They may include: hand sanitizer, disposable masks, bottled water, Gatorades, Vitamin water, candies, gum, mints, beef jerky, small bags of chips, granola bars, protein bars, gift cards, and more. Donations of funds towards this cause are also accepted.
Forte shared a post from A. Cooper written during Police Week 2018, “Hard, arrogant, an inconvenience to your daily lives, pigs, someone just out to meet a quota, a bully hiding behind a badge and gun. Those are pretty harsh words right? These are all things that have been said about Law Enforcement Officers. In honor of National Police Week, I’d like to offer a different perspective. A perspective from someone who knows these officers as more than just officers. These men and women are husbands and wives, moms and dads.”
Cooper continues, sharing the struggle she faces as a wife, like Forte, watching her husband leave for work and then finally returning home safely. “When he finally does walk in the door,” Cooper writes, “I see the dark circles under his eyes, the stress, the exhaustion, the weight of the calls he’s handled the night before on his shoulders. It’s a look that you learn very quickly tells you that he’s had a rough night, he’s had to tell someone their child isn’t coming home, he’s had to arrest an old friend, or that look that comes sometimes, that tells you he’s had a relatively peaceful night.”
“This is our reality,” she said, “This is a police life. It’s not them trying to ruin your day, much less your life. It’s not heartless people, it’s not guns and handcuffs, or egos.”
As the loss of Delmar officer, Cpl. Keith Heacook, is in the forefront of the minds of these police spouses and children, Forte said a note to let officers know they are appreciated are welcomed too, Forte added, “As a community, this is one way we can come together and show our support!”. To learn more contact tamara.forte@gmail.com
