DENTON — Local races remained unchanged after the final round of primary mail-in votes were counted.
J. Travis Breeding was the top vote getter for Caroline County Commissioner with 2,611 votes, followed by incumbent Commissioner Larry C. Porter, who received 2,276 votes. Frank Bartz claimed the third spot with 1,605 votes, edging out incumbent Wilbur Levengood Jr., who received 1,470.
Rounding out the slate of candidates for county commission were Keith Johnson, 993 votes; Brian Dunn, 577; and Roger James McKnight, 340 votes.
All the county commission candidates are Republicans; no Democrats filed.
Incumbent Register of Wills Jim Phelps beat Andrea “Andy” Hrobar, 2,396 votes to 1,364, for the Republican nomination. He will face Democratic challenger Rob Blakely in the general election.
The incumbent Judges of Orphans’ Court Jeff Porter, Ellery Adams and Ron Fearins secured their spots with 2,451, 1,893 and 1,831 respectively. Challenger Conway Gregory received 1,770 votes. All are Republicans; no Democrat candidates filed.
In the Caroline County Sheriff’s race, Donnie Baker clinched the Republican nomination with 2,179 votes. Steve Stouffer received 1,272 votes, and Daniel J. Franklin received 593. Baker will face Democrat Tim Crook in the general election.
