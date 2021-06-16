EASTON — There are 10 active cases of COVID-19 in Talbot County, according to the local health department.
The Talbot County Health Department reported one new COVID case locally on Wednesday, June 16, as metrics for the virus continue to improve statewide and locally.
The positivity rate for COVID tests stands at 2.59% in Talbot County. The statewide positivity rate stands at 0.78% and was one of the metrics Gov. Larry Hogan pointed to in his lifting of remaining state COVID orders and mask mandates for educational and childcare settings.
The Maryland Department of Health reported 78 new COVID cases on Wednesday and six deaths attributed to the coronavirus. There have been 9,478 deaths attributed to COVID in Maryland during the pandemic. There have been 29 local deaths from the virus, according to the Talbot County Health Department.
Statewide hospitalizations for COVID are down to 167 patients, according to MDH. That compares to more than 1,950 COVID hospitalizations in Maryland in January.
