CENTREVILLE — Queen Anne’s County High senior artist Meraki Gardner achieved the unprecedented this past year — becoming the districts’ first and QACHS art teacher Stephanie Zeiler’s first Scholastic Art National Gold Medalist. Gardner won for a hyper-realistic painting he did entitled “Bubblegum Boy.”
This is no easy accomplishment, since Scholastic is the nation’s longest-running, and the most prestigious recognition program for students in the country, according to Michael Bell, supervisor of Visual and Performing Arts. Students earning National Gold Medals represent just 1% of the nation’s best and some notable Scholastic alumni include: Andy Warhol, John Baldessari, Robert Redford, Sylvia Plath, Truman Capote and the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history — Amanda Gorman.
So how do you get to Carnegie Hall? The journey begins each fall, as students in grades 7 – 12 can submit individual artworks, portfolios or writings to the Scholastic Art and Writing Regional competition prior to the Dec. 10 deadline. Those submissions compete against others across the northeast coast, from Washington D.C. through New York City to Maine.
When the results poured in this spring, 15 outstanding student artists from Queen Anne’s County High, Kent Island High and Stevensville Middle earned 22 Scholastic Regional Awards. Those students and their art teachers were honored as “Shining Stars” by Superintendent Dr. Patricia Saelens, Bell and school board members at the April 6 Board of Education meeting. All Gold Key winners moved onto the national competition, where Meraki Gardner became QACPS’ first National Gold Medalist.
This past June, students across the country came together to be celebrated in New York City for their remarkable accomplishments in the arts along with their families, educators and honored guests.
Stephanie Zeiler joined Meraki Gardner throughout the week at the national ceremony where she sat in on students taking part in workshops and panel discussions.
“Meraki attended an ‘Expressive Portrait Workshop’ with renowned artist Daniel Embree, where the foundations of portraiture were discussed and students created original colored pencil works based off an ‘expressive selfie’ in cool colors juxtaposed against warm colors, exploring color as well as expression,” Zeiler said.
She noted that all medalists were provided some professional tips about future works of art, and they also attended a panel discussion with six Scholastic Art and Writing editors who shared professional real world experiences and advice to a packed room of students and Gold Medalist educators.
The awards week culminated with nearly 2,000 National Medalists in Art and Writing gathered from across the country filling Carnegie Hall at the national ceremony which featured special celebrity guests Nick Cannon, Mayim Bialik, Kelly Clarkson, Zac Posen, Jason Reynolds and Tschabalala Self. The ceremony was even broadcast live so that past medalists could “live chat” and share their excitement with their fellow artists and writers. Works by this year’s National Medalists are featured throughout the ceremony and include the names of all of the students who received National Medals in 2022.
“The National Scholastic Awards was an amazing and inspiring event where creative students from across the country came together as their art, writing and voices were shared and celebrated. These students are the voice and hope of the future. Having a student be part of this prestigious event was an honor, as was being recognized and celebrated with incredible art and writing educators from almost all 50 states. When we all came together it was magical,” Zeiler said.
To view highlights and raw footage of Meraki Gardner receiving national honors at Carnegie Hall, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uxWuvj5XnpM&t=2s.
To view the official 2022 Scholastic Art and Writing National Awards Ceremony in its entirety visit: https://youtube/JkxsrYvjb-8.
