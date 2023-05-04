Maryland State Police Master Trooper Joyce Watkins becomes the first female to perform Taps at the 38th Annual Fallen Heroes Day observance Friday, May 5, at the Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium. Here, she is shown at the Queen Anne’s County Fallen Heroes Memorial site along Route 18 where she has performed for the past three years.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
CENTREVILLE — Each year, the first Friday in May, Maryland observes Fallen Heroes Day. The statewide event honors Maryland police, firefighters and emergency medical/rescue personnel who have died in the line of duty and is the only statewide ceremony in the nation that brings together all segments of the public safety community.
The ceremony is open to the public and held rain or shine. It is an opportunity for the public to show their appreciation for those who risk their lives every day to protect the citizens of Maryland; family members of those being honored also attend.
On Friday, May 5, Maryland State Master Trooper Joyce Watkins, of the Centreville Barracks, becomes the first female to play Taps for the ceremony.
The ceremony opens with a procession of honor guard units from across the state, mounted units and motorcycle police. During the ceremony, the families of the fallen heroes will be presented with a replica of the Fallen Heroes Memorial and a resolution from the Maryland General Assembly. The ceremony concludes with a wreath placement, followed by a 21-gun salute, Taps and a fly-over. The event, now in its 38th year, is held at Dulaney Memorial Gardens, 200 East Padonia Road, in Timonium.
Watkins was born in Pittsburgh. Soon after, her family moved to South Carolina where her father took a new job. One of seven children, Watkins began playing violin when she was 9. By her teens, she was quite accomplished with the violin, but dreamed of becoming part of her school’s marching band.
The family then moved to Maryland, where she attended Francis Scott Key High School in Carroll County. The marching band had no need for violin players; they needed brass instrument performers. Her band teacher taught her to play the trumpet. The next year, she learned to play the tuba. Her senior year, Watkins became the drum major for the marching band.
Today, she plays eight instruments and sings, both at private occasions and with her church choir.
She said, “In my personal life, I have to say, music has always been a big part of my life. I’m also an avid tennis player!”
She also loves seafood — that was just one of the major benefits of moving to the Eastern Shore in 2005.
Watkins first became a MSP emergency dispatcher in 2002. She was encouraged to become a state trooper and completed the MSP Academy training in 2004. She’s been an “on the road trooper since” and is the senior most member of the staff at the Centreville Barracks.
Watkins said being asked to perform Taps at the Fallen Heroes Day ceremony was both a “great honor and sacred responsibility.” She has played Taps for the past three years at the Queen Anne’s County Fallen Heroes Memorial ceremony held in February. It was there, this past February, that she was noticed by a state official, which led to her being asked to perform at the ceremony in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.
“When asked to perform,” she said, “I was not aware of the first female aspect of the invitation. I don’t care about all these gender issues. If you have good character, I think that’s all that matters. You’re the one that’s supposed to be there to perform. I just want to honor those who gave their lives and their families at this occasion. I don’t think different groups do justice to those they’re honoring by playing a recording of Taps. I’m happy to do it!”
Watkins said she never forgets why she is playing Taps and what it means to the families and her fellow first responders. She is grateful that her musical ability can be applied to this special role.
