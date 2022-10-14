Local veterinarian seeks seat on Talbot school board

EASTON — Donna Nizolek, local veterinarian, wife and mother of two grown children, has been a resident of Talbot County since 1981. She is now running for Talbot County School Board in District 3.
Nizolek’s passion for education started with her mother, who impressed upon her that “education is the one thing that no one can ever take away from you” and that “with knowledge and hard work, everything is possible.”
Nizolek said she is concerned that today’s students are not getting the foundation they need in order to be successful in life. She pointed to low proficiency scores in math and English as the basis of her desire to collaborate with the school district and teachers to find ways to improve these skills. She said she worries that the disruption of the pandemic has caused a serious setback in education and has vowed to work to find funding and resources to help students regain lost ground.
Since declaring her candidacy, Nizolek said many people have come up to her expressing their concerns. School safety and how to keep good teachers is on everyone’s mind, but issues regarding vocational education, help for special needs children, better solutions for non-English speakers, and many more subjects have been brought to her attention.
“I tell them that I will be their advocate and will bring my perspective as an ‘outsider’ to bear on the problems,” Nizolek said.
Nizolek has worked with many Talbot County graduates over the years, and she expressed a desire to give back to the community where she and her husband, Joe, chose to start a family and veterinary hospital so many years ago. Her belief in education and her commitment to providing an excellent public education for all children has led her to run for the school board. She has spent a career honing her ability to diagnose problems, listen with empathy, collaborate with others, and come up with solutions.
“When we grew up, we believed in the American Dream that if you worked hard, you could do anything and succeed,” Nizolek said. “I think today we need to give that inspiration of possibility back to young people and make sure we provide them the basic tools so that they can succeed.”
Nizolek appreciates all suggestions and can be reached at DonnaNizolek4Talbot@gmail.com. Her website is DonnaNizolek.com.
