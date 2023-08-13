CHOPTANK — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore recently appointed Denton waterwoman Rachel Fazenbaker to the Tidal Fisheries Advisory Commission.
Fazenbaker, 46, was sworn in by Caroline County Clerk of Circuit Court Terry Lord Monday, Aug. 7, in Denton.
“I really want to be a voice for the constituents,” Fazenbaker said. “There’s a lot of older gentlemen that just feel like they don’t get heard. Nobody listens to them. And they’re like, I’m at the age where I’m gonna be retiring. What’s the point in causing a fuss? Well, you have to cause a fuss for the younger generation. There’s 20-year-olds out here that are trying to provide for their families.”
According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources website, the commission represents commercial fisheries across the state. The commission “consists of Maryland residents who represent diverse fisheries-related constituencies and stakeholders.”
Fazenbaker applied for the appointment at the urging of DNR Customer Relations Manager George O’Donnell and fellow waterman and mentor Robert Newberry. Members are appointed by the governor with the advice of the Secretary of Natural Resources to four-year terms.
“Obviously, she was qualified, and we look forward to working with her when she joins the commission,” DNR spokesman Gregg Bortz said.
Originally from Toledo, Ohio, Fazenbaker said she fell in love with recreational crabbing on the Chesapeake Bay. She’s been working the water as a full time commercial “waterwoman” for several years, oystering in the winter and crabbing from spring to fall.
It’s hard work with increasingly fewer rewards, but she’s committed to sticking with the profession and advocating for watermen.
“I’m hoping that I can bring some ideas in. I’m hoping I can be a voice,” Fazenbaker said. “I do this every day, six days a week. I oyster all winter. Like, I’m in the grind. I know what they’re going through and I feel their pain. And I’m not afraid to speak up.”
“I’m very proud of her being being selected to be on the commission,” said Newberry, who is chairman of Delmarva Fisheries Association, a trade organization based in Chestertown and affiliated with the Southeastern Fisheries Association.
“I’ve worked on issues with Rachel for fellow watermen for several years now, and she is a real go-getter,” Newberry said. “She’s what the industry needs to speak their voice. She’s good.”
Making a living on the water “is about as hard as you can get,” Newberry said. “Honestly, it’s very, very hard. The No. 1 most dangerous job in the world is logging. No. 2 is commercial fishing.”
According to Forbes’ list of the 10 most dangerous jobs in the U.S., “fishing and hunting workers” are in second place behind loggers.
“She captains her own boat. She’s her own crew. She does her own thing. She has her own oyster license. She doesn’t rely on anybody else. This is all her gig. Her husband has his own gig,” Newberry said.
Fazenbaker’s husband, Dave, is owner of Dave’s Drywall Service in Denton.
