EASTON — When Ruth Higgins is sworn in as the state commander American Legion Department of Maryland of the American Legion on July 14 in Ocean City, the Easton native will be the first native born female Marylander to hold the top post.
Higgins’ swearing in, to take place at the Maryland branch of the American Legion’s 105th Convention in Ocean City, will make her the third female state commander, and the first from the Eastern Shore.
A triple member of the Legion, Higgins belongs to Talbot Post 70, Post 70’s auxiliary and American Legion Riders Chapter 18 in Centreville, which she participates in with her Harley Davidson trike.
Higgins was born and raised in Easton, where she attended school and graduated from Easton High School as a licensed practical nurse.
After graduation, she served in the from Navy from 1981 to 1983, and she was stationed at Naval Submarine Base in Groton, Connecticut.
While in the service, she worked in the radiation health and safety office, checking patients’ health metrics and how much radiation they had been exposed to.
Higgins has one daughter, Jennifer, and her family, including two granddaughters, and a longtime fiancé, Tim.
Higgins is a 26 year “paid up for life” member of the Legion, and a paid up for life member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
She served in Talbot Post 70 as chaplain, adjutant, 1st vice commander and commander, and she was recognized as Post 70’s Legionnaire of the Year in 2006.
Her resume of other service with the Legion is extensive, and she volunteers with other organizations as well, including her church and on the Eastern Shore Veteran’s Cemetery Committee.
“I’m really excited about it ... there’s a lot of work leading up to this point,” Higgins said of her efforts in the various capacities in which she has served, and how those activities have prepared her for her new role. “I’m just really excited and humbled, humbled to be able to serve.”
Higgins said her motto and the blueprint for her upcoming term has three components: preserve, protect and promote.
The drive to preserve was honed when Higgins served as post historian for seven years. “If you don’t preserve the memories of what you’ve done at your post, it’s as if it never happened — so I always encourage everyone to record what you’re doing, cut out articles, take pictures of the programs they do,” Higgins said.
The preservation isn’t an end unto itself; rather, it is to ensure that traditions, civic involvement and protocols are being passed down to younger generations.
Higgins recalled parades held years ago, with crowds, flags waving and people saluting the flag, and she contrasted it to today, citing a parade she participated in when only a handful of bystanders saluted the flag when it passed.
“We’re missing something ... these generations don’t know what protocol is,” she said to herself during the parade.
The mission to protect the rights and benefits of veterans is something Higgins recognizes as central to the existence of the American Legion. The Legion was an original proponent of the GI Bill, Higgins said, and that tradition of advocacy continued when help was secured for Vietnam vets injured by exposure to Agent Orange, and even more recently, with the passage of legislation helping veterans recently affected by toxic burn pits.
Higgins sees a responsibility to promote the American Legion, its four pillars of veterans, defense, youth and Americanism. She said the American Legion is heavily involved in the community, with scholarships for students, funding and facilitating Boys State and Girls State for rising high school seniors, supporting high school ROTC’s and hold youth sports leagues.
Individual veterans and their families can receive help from the Legion directly, be it help with bills during times of hardship, or assistance in obtaining health care.
