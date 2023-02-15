DENTON — As a music genre, bluegrass is quintessential folk art, harkening to the hills and hollows of Appalachia, migrating to the Baltimore-D.C. metro area after World War II and making its mark on the Eastern Shore.
More than 40 years ago, local musicians banded together to form the Eastern Shore Bluegrass Association, and its current leaders are hoping to revive the group’s mission and musical camaraderie.
One of the ways they hope to attract a younger audience to appreciate bluegrass music, musicians and history, is by sponsoring big name bluegrass artists.
Thanks to the sponsorship of Towers Concrete Products in Hobbs, multiple award-winner Danny Paisley and the Southern Grass performed Sunday, Feb. 12, at American Legion Post 29 in Denton, the new home of ESBA.
“Oh, we love bluegrass,” Bill Towers said. “And we like Danny. He’s just a really nice person.”
When Towers and his wife Gail arrived, about 100 people had already gathered. Unlike her husband, who said he’s always been a fan of bluegrass, she said she has grown to like the genre through the years. The Towers family has hosted several bluegrass concerts in recent years.
After years at the Marydel fire hall, the monthly gathering of bluegrass professionals and amateur musicians decided to move to Post 29.
“The Legion has been very good to us,” said ESBA Treasurer Curt Fox of Denton.
He plays banjo and guitar with Flatland Drive, a popular local bluegrass band established in 2009.
Besides charging ESBA a low fee for the monthly gatherings, the post sells hot snacks and cold beverages.
People from as far as Ocean City and even southern Delaware attend regularly.
“It’s the best music around, right?” said one of two brothers who traveled from Berlin on the cold, rainy afternoon.
“We’re giving people a cultural thing to do once a month,” Fox said. “It’s a good thing we’re doing. It’s a social gathering.”
Fox collected ticket fees as people arrived, and chatted it up with folks as they arrived.
“Where are you coming from today?” he asked. “Did you bring an instrument? Next time bring whatever instrument you have, and you can jam with the Kitchen Pickers. Y’all enjoy yourselves.”
ESBA President Alan Rausch got into bluegrass via his upbringing in Hawaii. He still plays the ukelele, and when he’s not playing dobro guitar with Flatland Drive, the Denton resident teaches history at North Caroline High School.
The band’s CD “Cuts from Houston’s Mill” was recorded at the sawmill built by Bill Towers’ grandfather.
While audience members found their seats and ordered snacks when the doors opened at noon, other folks gathered in another room to jam together – something ESBA members call the Kitchen Pickers, an impromptu group of musicians who used to gather in the kitchen of the Marydel fire hall and jam.
“Whoever shows up and jams in the back room, we invite them to come out on the stage, too,” Rausch said. “Anybody who plays an acoustic instrument is more than welcome to come out to play and learn.”
An hour later, these instrumentalists and singers assembled and gave the audience part of what they were waiting for, an opening act selection of old standards played at a leisurely tempo, beginning with “Rocky Top.”
They used amplifiers to even out the louder instruments with the relatively softer voices. They didn’t need sheet music; everyone knows these songs by heart.
But then Paisley and his 5-member band took their places and demonstrated why the band garnered so many awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association in 2022, including album, song, male vocalist and collaborative recording of the year.
The son of the band’s founder Bob Paisley, Danny has won IBMA’s vocalist of the year three times, “an achievement bestowed only to five others in Bluegrass music history,” according to Paisley’s website Dannypaisley.com.
The band launched into an up-tempo, toe-tapping, smile-prompting series of bluegrass tunes that brought cheers and applause from the appreciative crowd. According to their website, the band plays “powerful, unadorned, and intense traditional bluegrass.”
They played the traditional six instruments of bluegrass, according to Rausch: Guitar, banjo, dobro, mandolin, fiddle and bass.
It was an even more impressive performance considering Danny Paisley’s recent bout with throat cancer that required chemotherapy and radiation treatments last year. He got the all-clear in July 2022.
Paisley lives in his native Landenberg, Pennsylvania, while his son Ryan, 22, who plays a mean mandolin, was recently elected to the town council of Clayton, Delaware.
Ryan Paisley’s youth and talent is what ESBA is trying to attract, Rausch said.
“We’re trying to get a younger crowd,” he said. “We’re really trying to grow bluegrass.”
“We want to attract a more mainstream audience because there’s a folk music revival in this country, and bluegrass is part of folk music,” Fox said.
Fox and Rausch are willing to invest in bringing in top talent to make it happen with the funds they have “and try to get (the organization) turned around.”
Rausch cites an episode of the original Star Trek to illustrate his point.
“Mr. Spock was in one of those shuttlecraft and they were lost,” he said. “And he flipped the switch and burned all his fuel. And everybody’s like, ‘What’d you do that for?’ The Enterprise saw that flash and picked them up and dragged them back into the ship. So, I always equate that with, we gotta do something. Letting (the funds) sit there is not doing anybody any good. And if we blow it all in two or three years, and we’ve had bigger and better bands, and it still dies out, we haven’t lost anything.”
What will it take to attract a younger crowd?
“For them to get out and hear live bluegrass,” Rausch said. He said a younger woman who came out recently to a show for the first time “had a blast.”
“People have to get out of their mindset of what bluegrass used to be 40, 50, 60 years ago, because it’s changed,” he said. “We have young people like Billy Strings and Molly Tuttle who just got a Grammy. They’re all in their 20s. Billy Strings is just rockin’ it — he’s filling stadiums.”
“In the history of bluegrass in this area, Baltimore and D.C. were the hotbeds of bluegrass in the 60s, 70s and 80s, because during World War II people moved from Appalachia down into Baltimore to get jobs, and they brought bluegrass,” Rausch said.
“The hotbed of bluegrass was D.C. and Baltimore; it wasn’t Nashville at the time. So that’s why it’s still kind of big around here,” he said.
The down-to-earth music is reflective of the people who perform it. Rausch shared a story about “the kind of person Danny Paisley is.”
While Paisley was treated for cancer last year, “he asked a local guy from outside of Elkton to fill in for him. He could have picked any national singer in the world,” he said.
“The thing about bluegrass musicians is they’re approachable versus the big country stars or the big rock stars,” Rausch said. You go to IBMA … and you’re jamming in the hallway with the top people in the bluegrass world because it’s such a portable music; you don’t need to plug anything in.”
Star performers are able to “connect with the audience,” even in large venues, he said. But they’ve “got to have good technical players and good vocal harmonies,” as well.
Rausch, 64, said he started playing bluegrass in high school.
“I was born in Hawaii, and my parents sang Hawaiian music, and I played Hawaiian music as a kid, but traditional Hawaiian music is just like (bluegrass): it’s acoustic instruments and vocal harmonies.”
The Eastern Shore Bluegrass Association is a 501c3 nonprofit organization and welcomes sponsors, as well as supporters who come out for their monthly concerts.
ESBA also helps sponsor local concerts, including Crisfield’s Bluegrass and Sunset Festival on June 17 featuring Ricky Skaggs, Seldom Scene, Danny Paisley and the Southern Grass and U.S. Navy Country Current.
For more information about ESBA, as well as the schedule of monthly concerts, visit their Facebook and Instagram pages and easternshorebluegrass.org.
