EASTON — For many, Thanksgiving this year is a welcome return to normalcy. With eased pandemic restrictions, people across the country are looking forward to seeing long-missed family and friends in person, giving thanks for good health, and of course, eating Thanksgiving dinner.
The Star Democrat set out to find what locals are grateful for this Thanksgiving, and a resounding theme emerged — family.
For Midge Menzies, the co-founder of Friends of Hospice and the annual Festival of Trees, there's no easier answer than family when asked what she's grateful for this Thanksgiving.
"I have the best son in the whole world and the best daughter-in-law and the best two granddaughters," she said.
Menzies is especially excited for Thursday because her son is traveling several hours from Pennsylvania to spend the holiday with her and her grandchildren on the Shore.
Just like Menzies, Leslie Ware, also a co-founder of Friends of Hospice and the annual Festival of Trees, said there's a lot to be grateful for this Thanksgiving.
"I think family and friends, and just living in this wonderful community," she said. "And of course, honoring all the patients who have passed away under hospice care."
Ware plans to spend the holiday outside of Annapolis with her niece and her brother Greg Whalen, who drove 11 hours from his home in southern Maine to be with her this Thanksgiving.
Aside from coming down to Maryland for Thanksgiving, Whalen was tasked with another mission: to deliver a 22-foot fir tree to be placed outside of the Tidewater Inn for the annual Festival of Trees.
Whalen may be far from his home in Maine this Thanksgiving, he said that he has a long list of things to be grateful for including his family, friends, health, being an American, veterans and this great nation, he said.
Even though one of the busiest times of the year is approaching with Thanksgiving and Christmas right around the corner, employees at the Tidewater Inn are taking the chaos in stride, instead giving thanks for the positive things in their lives.
Easton resident Walter Thomas, the head of maintenance at the Tidewater, is grateful for life itself.
Along with giving thanks for his family, friends and health, one of his favorite things about the holiday is families coming together, he said. Thomas plans to spend Thanksgiving with his sister and his fiancee's family.
For St. Michaels resident Dale Holmes, who works under Thomas at the Tidewater, Thanksgiving is about more than just the food — it's about togetherness. He's especially grateful for the friends he plans to share the holiday with.
"It causes us to take time and remember what we are thankful for," he said of Thanksgiving.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
