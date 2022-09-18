KENT NARROWS — They didn’t expect to witness history being made, but two long-planned trips to Scotland by Queen Anne’s County residents coincided with a momentous event.
With an interest in their Scottish ancestors, Ron Roland and Barbara Matheson Fox of Kent Narrows had planned their 10-day trip nearly a year ago. Tim Abeska of Chester longed to visit his ancestral roots, as well.
As Fox and Roland visited the Scottish Highlands on Sept. 6, just a two-hour drive away Queen Elizabeth II welcomed new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss and invited her to form a government. The queen died less than 48 hours later on Thursday, Sept. 8.
The couple heard the news from their driver Jim Paris a couple of hours before UK news media outlets announced it.
Paris, a 33-year veteran of the Edinburgh Police Department, received word from his former colleagues that an honor guard had been dispatched to the queen’s Balmoral residence, signaling to Paris that she had died. The prime minister was informed of her death at 4:30 p.m., UK time.
A few days later, as Paris drove them back to Edinburgh from the Highlands, he commented on the increasing number of people lining the route and gathering on overpasses. Roland recorded a few miles of the scene on his cell phone as he rode shotgun. “You can’t say she was not popular,” Paris said.
“Jim drove us and guided us for six days,” Roland texted. As the UK grieved, Paris kept it light for his U.S. clients. “He was so funny.”
Roland and Fox’s hotel in Edinburgh was three blocks from St. Giles Cathedral. As preparations were made for receiving Her Majesty’s coffin, the couple had front row seats.
They chronicled their trip with family back home in the States via texts and on social media. “It’s been a big week,” Roland texted a family member.
Their tour of Edinburgh Castle was canceled, but the tickets were refunded. Holyroodhouse Palace was closed, too. And one venue Roland expressly wanted to visit to research family records, the Scottish government building across the street from their hotel, was closed because of event preparations.
Abeska, a retired attorney who recently moved from Kent County to Kent Island, arrived in Scotland the same day Roland and Fox left.
He and his niece Laura journeyed to Edinburgh to visit the Scottish Highlands, research their ancestral roots and visit landmarks and towns associated with their forebears.
They had an even better view of the somber royal pageantry from their rooms.
“I did not expect to see the procession for Queen Elizabeth on the first day in Edinburgh,” Abeska posted on his Facebook page. “King Charles, Princess Anne, and Prince Andrew walked right past my room from which there was a much better view than had I been in the throng of mourners.”
