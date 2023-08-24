CAMBRIDGE — Island Blossom, a log canoe based out of the Miles River Yacht Club, took home the Governor Hicks Cup after winning the 84th Governor Hicks Log Canoe Regatta over the weekend in Cambridge.
The races held by the Cambridge Yacht Club on Saturday, Aug. 19, and Sunday, Aug. 20, saw the entry of nine vessels, a record in recent history.
The Governor Hicks Cup is a perpetual trophy deeded to the CYC, originally awarded in 1938 to that year’s regatta winner, Flying Cloud.
Island Blossom, captained by Corbin Penwell, took home the cup after winning all three races.
Saturday saw the running of the first two races. For the first race, winds were stout for log canoe racing at 12 to 15 knots out of the northwest.
Four boats did not complete the race, as one capsized, one broke her rig and two others retired due to conditions.
The course was five nautical miles long and began at the mouth of Cambridge Creek the boats tacked upwind toward Dickinson Bay, and finished downwind to the mouth of Cambridge Creek, and then a short upwind beat to the CYC.
“The nice thing about the first race was that the upwind leg was a long squared to the wind leg,” said CYC Commodore Trevor Carouge. “Once competitors cleared Hambrooks Bay, they had plenty of opportunities to play shifts. It was pretty to see the fleet split up on opposite tacks. Many times you just see the canoe fleet parading around the race course on reaches.”
The second race was six nautical miles and had 10 knots of wind from the west northwest. Two of the nine boats sustained serious damage during race and one withdrew from the regatta altogether.
Sunday saw the third and final race of the regatta, with light and variable winds from the west. The race committee elected to send the canoes on a shortened course of 1.7 nautical miles, ending in front of the bulkhead at CYC, as the other two races had.
Island Blossom was joined in the race by Flying Cloud, Persistence of Miles River Yacht Club, Jay Dee, Edmee S. of Miles River Yacht Club, Island Lark of Tred Avon Yacht Club, Island Bird, Billie P. Hall of Tred Avon Yacht, and Silver Heel.
The oldest boat in the field was Island Bird, built circa 1882, and the newest boat was Flying Cloud, launched in 1932.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.