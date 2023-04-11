EASTON — Numerous fire departments responded to a large outdoor fire at the Talbot County Repurposing Center early Monday morning.
Talbot County officials said a passerby called 911 just before 1 a.m. April 10 to report a large area burning near the repurposing center.
The county’s 911 center alerted all of the county’s volunteer fire departments — Easton, St. Michaels, Cordova, Trappe, Oxford, Tilghman and Queen Anne-Hillsboro — to respond to the large outdoor fire.
After arriving, the Easton Volunteer Fire Department requested a tanker task force to respond to the scene.
Shortly after public safety personnel arrived, Talbot County Roads Department employees responded to the scene to create a fire barrier to contain the fire from spreading to other material while the fire departments suppressed the existing fire, the county said.
Firefighters were initially dispatched just after 1 a.m. The situation was under control shortly after 4 a.m., the county reported.
The county determined that logs under a wood chip pile caught fire.
No damage to equipment or facilities occurred, and there were no reported injuries.
The fire was extinguished and is continuing to be monitored by county staff.
Additional assistance was provided by the Easton Police Department, Maryland State Police, the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, Ridgely Volunteer Fire Department, Queenstown Volunteer Fire Department, Sudlersville Volunteer Fire Company and Preston Volunteer Fire Company.
“We want to thank our fire departments and all personnel for responding. Last night’s response was very well organized and everyone’s hard work is much appreciated,” said Brian Moore, superintendent of roads for Talbot County.
