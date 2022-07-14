EASTON — Londonderry on the Tred Avon is led by its ten-member Board of Directors, who volunteer their time and talents to provide guidance and strategic direction to advance Londonderry as the region’s premier senior living community. They also work closely with Londonderry’s Leadership Team who is responsible for the day-to-day operations and activities on campus.
Londonderry is a cooperative independent-living retirement community where all residents are part-owners of the corporation, which creates a strong, resident-driven culture. At Londonderry, residents are elected by their peers to the Board, and also take on additional leadership roles such as chairing or serving on a committee or spearheading a specific event, project or program.
Londonderry’s leadership model is also unique in that its Board of Directors is intentionally comprised of residents as well as members of the greater professional community who have expertise in healthcare, finance, real estate, and other industries related to Londonderry’s operations. Londonderry’s board members also have staggered and limited terms to allow for a diversity of representation in Leadership. Londonderry residents will elect two new resident directors at the annual Stockholder’s Meeting in August.
“We are so grateful to our Board of Directors who give so much to Londonderry,” said Irma Toce, Londonderry CEO. “Our unique model of blending residents and community members on our board allows for us to benefit from a breadth and depth of personal and professional experiences. Their insight and advice are invaluable to our leadership team.”
Londonderry is proud to have the following individuals serving on its board for the 2022 term.
Julie Crocker, president
Julie Crocker re-joined the Londonderry on the Tred Avon Board of Directors and became the President in 2022. Julie and her family have been involved within the Londonderry community for many years, as her parents and father-in-law were former residents. Crocker retired in 2014 after a four-decade career in healthcare. She spent much of her career with the Delmarva Foundation for Medical Care where she oversaw quality of care for Medicare and Medicaid recipients and in-home care agencies. In 2005, she became the Executive Director of the Talbot Hospice Foundation, retiring from that position in 2014. Julie is a 2004 graduate of Shore Leadership, and a 2008 graduate of Leadership Maryland.
Lari Caldwell, vice president
Lari Caldwell moved to Londonderry in 2012. She is a retired Licensed Certified Social Worker and worked as a Probation Officer, Family Counselor, Mental Health Clinician and Supervisor of Adult Services with the Caroline County Department of Social Services. Caldwell is active with the Friends of the Dorchester County Library, the Skipjack Nathan of Dorchester, and the Dorchester County Adult Public Guardianship Review Board.
Sarah Rich, secretary
Sarah Rich is the CEO of Choptank Community Health System where she previously served as Vice President of Community Programs and later as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. She has a distinguished record of accomplishment and dedication to community health. She holds a master’s degree in public administration from Western Michigan University and has more than twenty years of experience in local, state and national health care settings. She has lived on the Eastern Shore for the past thirteen years.
Darian Sump, CPA, treasurer
Darian Sump, CPA was born and raised on his family’s farm in Cordova, Maryland. He is a graduate of Salisbury University and has spent his professional career as an accountant on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. In 2008, he opened his own accounting firm, Sump & Associates. Sump has served as a Court Appointed Special Advocate in Talbot County and is a former member of their Board of Directors. He is a member of the Tri-County Ruritan and is also a graduate of Shore Leadership and LEAD Maryland.
Susan Andrews
Susan Andrews moved to Londonderry in 2016 following her career as an educator north of Los Angeles, California. She was a United States History teacher and taught students of all ages and abilities. She was inducted into the Ventura County Educators’ Hall of Fame and was an active volunteer with her church and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library before moving to the East Coast.
Bea Conrad
Bea Conrad has been a Londonderry resident since 2006 and is an active member of the community, serving on the Activities and Dining Committees. She is an Easton native and completed high school and her initial nursing degree on the Eastern Shore before relocating to Washington D.C. and joining the Air Force Nurses Corp in 1964 where she served for 12 years and retired at the rank of Captain. She then completed her BS and MS in Nursing at Catholic University and cared for patients at the Veterans Hospital in Washington DC until 1994.
John Flohr
John Flohr retired in 2018 after a four-decade career in the pharmaceutical industry focused on operations, marketing and sales. He most recently served as Vice President of Konsyl Pharmaceuticals based in Easton. Flohr moved to the Eastern Shore from Washington DC in 1983. He is a member of the Rotary Club of Easton and served as its President from 202-2021. He is also a long-time volunteer with the Waterfowl Festival and was on the organization’s board for a decade.
Kevin Moran
Kevin Moran is an experienced banking executive on the Mid-Shore and is currently a Senior Vice President at Provident State Bank. He has more than thirty years of experience in the financial services industry and has lived on the Eastern Shore for more than twenty-five years. He is an active community volunteer and supports Channel Marker, the Bay Hundred Youth Task Force and the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce.
Daniel Tanner
Daniel Tanner is a Londonderry resident and retired from the U.S. Government with 39 years of service, including four years of active duty with the U.S. Army followed by a career with the National Security Agency (NSA). He currently serves as a trustee of the Knights of Columbus Regina Coeli Council and is also active with the St. Vincent DePaul Society, Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church and the Memorial Hospital in Easton. He is a long-time member of Londonderry’s Finance Committee and is the community’s official bingo caller and a writer for the community’s monthly newsletter, the “Tred Avon Times.”
Sam Trippe
Sam Trippe joined the Londonderry Board in 2020 and has been a resident since 2016. He is a graduate of the Naval Academy and ended his military service as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps. Following his time in the armed forces, he had a 32-year career as an engineer and administrator for the 3M Company before retiring to Easton in 1995.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.