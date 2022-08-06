HILLSBORO — Fifty years later, the murders of two teenage girls in Caroline County haven’t been forgotten.
What was known as a quiet, well-knit community forever changed after a tragic attack that shocked locals and statewide officials alike.
On the morning of Aug. 3, 1972, 18-year-old Patricia Dean and 14-year-old Cynthia Dean left their home in Ruthsburg, in Queen Anne's County, around 7:30 a.m. to open their parents’ laundromat in Hillsboro, just 10 miles away.
Unknown to them, two men were outside in a Ryder rental truck with a gun.
Scott Fleming Caldwell, 21, and Michael L. Thomas, 20, were on their way home to Baltimore from Denton when they shot the teens point-blank inside the laundromat and stole the $28 in the cash register.
Less than an hour later, an employee at a neighboring business noticed that the laundromat was closed and called the Dean sisters’ parents to let them know.
The girls’ father, Aldy Dean, drove to the laundromat and found his daughters fatally shot inside.
Later described by area residents as unbelievably brutal and senseless, the double murders of the Dean sisters left a vivid impact on Queen Anne's and Caroline counties that family, friends and local officials won’t forget.
Thomas Duncan, then a Maryland State Police investigator, responded to the scene shortly after receiving the call that morning.
“The one (Cindy) was shot in the side of the head and the other one (Patsy) tried to run,” Duncan recalled. “[They] shot her in the back, killed both of them, and so obviously it wasn’t a very pretty sight.”
Judge Owen Wise, the Caroline County State’s Attorney at the time, got to the laundromat before police moved the girls’ bodies.
“It’s just a scene you never forget,” Wise said. “Even though the building isn’t there anymore, I still think about it every time I go by there.”
Immediately following the murders, police talked to numerous residents in the area trying to piece together what little they knew, and uncovered a commonality in their statements: a yellow Ryder truck was seen driving nearby that morning.
However, it was a clue from a nearby service station owner that broke the case open, Duncan said.
In canvassing the area, Duncan talked to Barton Butler, who operated the station along Route 404. He revealed that two men had stopped by to fill up the truck before continuing on their way.
Barton was only able to give vague descriptions of the men, and noted that they had paid in cash. Duncan asked if he could recall anything else.
“He said, ‘Wait a minute. I gave them a receipt for their gasoline that they purchased,’” Duncan remembered. “You could see that Barton wrote very heavily on the paper and you could see the numbers there.”
Using a soft pencil, Duncan lightly scrawled over the indentation left on the receipt pad. The tag number popped right up.
The tag number led police to Baltimore, where they learned the truck was rented to Caldwell.
Police obtained a warrant and found the two men in an apartment, along with a pistol stashed in the closet that was later identified as the murder weapon through ballistics testing.
The men were taken in for questioning, but only one gave a statement to police.
“Caldwell didn’t admit to anything; Thomas did,” Duncan said. “He said Caldwell shot them.”
The pair was indicted by a Caroline County grand jury on murder, robbery and assault charges less than a week after the homicides.
Wise credits the “absolutely wonderful police work” that the Maryland State Police did as one of the most significant factors in quickly arresting and later prosecuting Caldwell and Thomas after the murders.
Due to heavy local publicity and outrage, both men’s trials were moved from Caroline to Anne Arundel County.
Thomas was tried firs, in early 1973. He was found guilty on all counts and sentenced to serve two life terms concurrently. A 2007 Star Democrat story indicated that Thomas died in prison in 2004.
Caldwell’s trial was later moved to Harford County. Several months after Thomas’s conviction, a jury found Caldwell also guilty on all counts, and he was sentenced to serve two life terms consecutively.
However, keeping the men in jail after their initial sentencings proved to be more difficult than going through the trials, Wise said.
The brutal 1972 homicides and their aftermath deeply affected the community and raised numerous questions about public safety in the region. What would help the Eastern Shore move forward from the senseless killings, if anything? And was justice truly served?
Even 50 years later, the incident remains difficult for some to talk about. A friend of Patsy’s, who declined to be named for this story, struggled to revisit the traumatic memories stemming from the loss.
“We never had anything like that happen, and we were not innocent anymore,” he said, recalling the fear the region felt afterward.
The man remembered happier memories of the sisters, describing Patsy as “pure sweetness.”
“Maybe God needed her,” he said.
Caroline County Historical Society President J.O.K. Walsh doesn’t think the area ever fully recovered from the unusual brutality of the crime.
“I hate the term healed because I don’t think it happens,” he said. “I think you have those memories, and they could be cautionary tales.”
While both men received life sentences, life didn’t always mean life, Wise added. Maryland governors held the power to commute life sentences down to a lesser number of years and to parole inmates back into the community under supervision — a power that came under heavy scrutiny in this case.
In December 1994, Caldwell’s attorney, former Gov. Marvin Mandel, requested that then-Gov. William Donald Schaefer commute Caldwell’s sentence, primarily based on his self-betterment through education in prison and to make him eligible for parole, according to a story published in The Washington Post.
The Baltimore Sun later reported that Schaefer referred Mandel’s request to Paul J. Davis, then the chair for the state parole commission. Davis recommended against a reduction in Caldwell’s parole in a Jan. 10, 1995, memo to Schaefer because Caldwell was already eligible for parole consideration. However, his chances for receiving it were unlikely if the life sentences were upheld.
On his last day in office on Jan. 18, 1995, Schaefer granted Mandel’s request and commuted Caldwell’s sentence to 45 years.
Outraged by Schaefer’s decision, former Caroline County State’s Attorney Christian Jensen called the former governor in front of a Caroline County grand jury in September 1997 to explain his actions. The Baltimore Sun reported that the grand jury declared Schaefer had acted unconstitutionally by not advertising the commutation.
In recalling the case, Jensen said that no one from the state informed him that Caldwell was being considered for release — he only received an anonymous call from someone at the Department of Parole and Probation.
“It was a shameful exercise of power that forever sullied the office of governor in Maryland,” Jensen wrote, recalling the commutation. “Such unbridled authority to undo justice should not rest with anyone without a process in place that requires input from everyone concerned. Justice was not served in this instance.”
The Maryland Parole Commission later denied Caldwell’s bid for parole in an emotional August 1998 hearing with the girls’ mother present.
A storied state history of sentencing
Inmates requesting parole or life sentence commutations since Schaefer and Mandel were in office have faced significantly more roadblocks in their quests for release.
Former Gov. Parris Glendening, who served from 1995 to 2003, received negative notoriety for his controversial “life means life” policy — refusing to grant parole for anyone with a life sentence — during his two terms as governor. Glendening later expressed regret for the statement and the impacts on inmates who had been recommended for release in a March 2021 opinion piece published in The Washington Post.
Governors succeeding Glendening were reluctant to grant requests for parole from inmates, but did in certain cases, along with granting several commutations.
Gov. Larry Hogan brought about a tone change in parole requests and commutations, granting significantly more than his predecessors.
In spite of his more lenient approach, Hogan vetoed a bill passed by the Maryland General Assembly in early 2021 that rescinded the governor’s ability to overturn parole decisions for inmates serving life sentences.
“I cannot in good faith allow a bill to become law knowing that someone currently serving a life sentence could potentially be released in as little as 17.5 years without the approval of the governor,” Hogan wrote in a May 2021 letter vetoing the legislation.
The state legislature overrode Hogan’s veto during a special General Assembly session in December 2021, opening up the possibilities for parole.
Half a century after prosecuting the men, Wise still thinks the death penalty could have been an appropriate sentence had it been legal at the time. He acknowledged that a lot of people struggle to understand the belief.
“If they’d stood there and seen those girls in that pool of blood, they would have a different opinion,” he said. “I think that’s shaped my view of the death penalty, and it’ll never change.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.