CROWNSVILLE — Marvin Barrash, 69, of Stevensville has spent a lifetime thinking about his late, great uncle, U.S. Navy Fireman, 2C Lawrence Merkel of Baltimore City.
Merkel died along with his shipmates in early May 1918 during WWI, when his ship, the U.S.S. Cyclops, sank in the Caribbean somewhere between Barbados and Puerto Rico. All 309 people aboard the ship apparently died. The Cyclops has never been found.
Since Merkel’s body, along with those of his shipmates, were never found, Barrash investigated the history of the Cyclops, especially it’s final assignment, attempting to bring a huge load of manganese ore from Brazil to the U.S.
Manganese was considered essential for war production. The ship was scheduled to arrive with its cargo in Baltimore. There was extensive front page coverage of the ship’s disappearance in the newspapers of that time.
Barrash, a U.S. Army National Guard member of seven years, spent 43 years working for the Department of Defense.
“Prior to the last assignment, the ship had previously carried coal and fuel to ships used during the war,” Barrash said. “No one knows for sure what happened to the Cyclops. There are several theories about how the Cyclops sank. There has been speculation that the ship was top heavy, and easily rolled from side to side in rough waters. It that happened during a storm with the load of manganese the ship was carrying, the ship could have gone down almost instantly.”
The ship’s construction began in 1909, and was launched May 7, 1910. It received its first crew on Nov. 7, 1910 (long before WWI began). The U.S. entered WWI in April 1917.
The Cyclops’ captain was George W. Worley. Lawrence Merkel was among the first 800 Marylanders to enlist in the U.S. Navy to go fight in the war. For doing that, his name was inscribed on a large bronze tablet known as “The Honor Boys” which is posted inside the Maryland state house in Annapolis.
Merkel was born in Baltimore on Oct. 4, 1894. He was the fourth of eight children of his parents, Morris and Rachel Esther Merkel. He grew up in downtown Baltimore City, living above his family’s tailor shop on Laurens Street. At only five feet, four inches tall and weighing 135 pounds upon enlisting in the Navy, Merkel’s initial pay as an Apprentice Seaman was $17.60.
While researching the Cyclops, Barrash discovered that the Navy would provide a gravesite marker, even for military personnel whose bodies are never recovered while serving their nation in time of war. Barrash contacted the Navy asking for such to be provided for his great uncle.
A ground level marker was provided and placed in the Crownsville Veterans Cemetery in recent years. Markers for such personnel are known as a “cenotaph” the Greek definition meaning “empty tomb.” On March 6, 2000, Merkel was awarded, posthumously, the World War I Victory Medal.
To bring final closure, Barrash hopes the U.S. Navy will come to the cemetery, have a honor guard present colors, and award an American flag to family members.
“I have an American flag with 48 stars on it,” he said. “That was the same flag he served under. I’m just looking for basic honors. Not a 21-gun salute. An acknowledgement that he served and died. I think this should have happened before I was born. I never knew him. I only heard my late father talk about his young uncle, my grandmother’s brother.”
Barrash hopes that before he dies, he can make it happen.
