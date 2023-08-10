BECF Aug 2023 Grantees.jpg

The Black Excellence Community Fund awarded three grants. Left to right: Sharon Morris, BECF founding member; Lori Carter, BECF founding member; Nicole Turner of SchooLARS 4 STEM; Angela Morton of Faith Over Fear Economic Empowerment; Cheryl Walker of Y.E.E.S. W.E. C.A.N.; Sonya Whited, BECF visionary member.

Salisbury, Md. — The Black Excellence Community Fund, which is a Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore Giving Circle, celebrated Black Philanthropy Month by awarding grants to three Lower Shore Nonprofits at an evening dinner event on Aug. 5.


  

