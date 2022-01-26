STEVENSVILLE – Across a chilly Tuesday afternoon, Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford visited an array of innovative Stevensville businesses, spectating the workmanship of local companies across industries as wide-ranging as music and transportation.
"The businesses I visited today demonstrate the spirits of entrepreneurship and innovation are alive and well on the Eastern Shore," Rutherford said. "I applaud how they are overcoming challenges of the pandemic and continuing to innovate in their respective industries. I thank them for doing their part in keeping Maryland open for business."
The lieutenant governor's Kent Island visit began near its northern tip, where Rutherford toured a Maryland Natural Resources Police compound. Led by Col. Adrian Baker and Maryland Natural Resources Secretary Jeanie Haddaway-Riccio, Rutherford learned about the facility, its strategic components and its asset trajectory.
Joined by a posse of advisers and strategists, Rutherford witnessed police training drills, including those for K9 units.
In what was the day's most adventurous turn, however, Rutherford boarded and eventually piloted a police tactical boat — when given the choice between the higher-powered tactical boat and another vessel, Rutherford signaled to the tactical boat and said, "That's more fun."
His scenic, practical lesson of the boat's gadgets and capabilities took him beyond the Kent Island point, within sight of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.
Rutherford then took the wheel. With relatively calm waters, Rutherford achieved a top speed of 56 mph before heading back to the compound.
Following a lunch at the Cult Classic Brewery and Taproom, Rutherford spent the rest of the afternoon touring three manufacturers in the Chesapeake Bay Business Park.
The first was the world-renowned Paul Reed Smith Guitars plant. Its namesake and founder graciously greeted the lieutenant governor, saying that no other politician has written a hand-written, personal letter to him. Looking back at a young advisor, Rutherford said, "See, letters matter!"
Enthusiastically, Smith then demonstrated a new technology that amplifies the way live cells, including cancer cells, communicate.
In proper fashion, Smith ended his segment of the lieutenant governor's trip by blazingly exhibiting a PRS guitar — its design was based off one of the instruments used by Jimi Hendrix at Woodstock.
Next, Rutherford met the staff of TechOps Specialty Vehicles, a fast-growing company that redesigns heavy-duty and large trucks to meet the technological demands of its clients. Led by senior engineer and designer Chuck Davis and director of business development Bill Krampf, Rutherford learned about TechOps' slate of emergency response, mass-casualty, mobile library and event security communication vehicles.
The vehicles in the Stevensville factory were scheduled to serve and ship to customers as local as Washington D.C. and as far as Washington state.
Finally, Rutherford finished his tour on an especially sweet note with the Itaberco dessert manufacturing company. Itaberco President Berj Ghazarian, whose dad started the company in Italy in the 1970s before coming to Baltimore in 2010, walked Rutherford through the company's bright, modern facility. The expansive factory included testing sites, inventory blocks and manufacturing areas.
The day ended with an on-the-house treat at Itaberco's Bark Barbecue Cafe, where the company sells Texas-style barbecue alongside a menu of its own original desserts.
Rutherford got a chocolate chip cookie.
