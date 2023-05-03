RIDGELY — Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller visited Benedictine school on Friday, April 28, where she was greet by a host of local politicians and top leadership from the school. It was the 100th day of Miller’s administration with Governor Wes Moore. Benedictine, a service provider caring for individuals with special needs, is in the process of a major expansion and has received several fiscal supports from both the previous Hogan administration and Moore’s.


