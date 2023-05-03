RIDGELY — Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller visited Benedictine school on Friday, April 28, where she was greet by a host of local politicians and top leadership from the school. It was the 100th day of Miller’s administration with Governor Wes Moore. Benedictine, a service provider caring for individuals with special needs, is in the process of a major expansion and has received several fiscal supports from both the previous Hogan administration and Moore’s.
“The first phase of the project is to renovate and construct new residential suites for the school-age population, a new nursing and kitchen facility, and new traffic access improvements. So far, Benedictine has been awarded $1.5 million from Governor Hogan’s FY23 Capital Budget; $2 million from Governor Moore’s FY24 Capital Budget; $500,000 from a General Assembly FY24 Bond Initiative — $400,000 from the Senate and $100,000 from the House; $3 million in private commitments; and $562,000 from a Community Development Block Grant through Caroline County, which will be used to build a loop road around the campus for access to the buildings during construction and to use as a space for walking and biking for students and staff after construction is complete. The total project is projected to cost $12 million,” according to Benedictine officials.
Miller got a chance to tour the school and popped into a class that was showing an instructional video about the Statue of Liberty. She engaged with several students with her ability to listen.
She was also shown where the residential wings are and got a sense for how the occupants live day to day. Then she was lead to a conference room where Executive Director Scott Evans showed her some architectural drawings of where the new residential wings will be at the school. There were lots of people sharing in this moment. County Commissioner Larry Porter and Ridgely Town Commissioner Anthony Casey joined Benedictine’s lobbyist Bruce Bereano. Bereano represents Benedictine’s interests in Annapolis. There was even Benedictine’s last remaining nun, Sister Mary Agnes Dugan, who is a board member.
Miller gave a short talk.
“Governor Moore changed the mission statement of the state of Maryland that you can see on the highway signs. It says, ‘No one left behind.’ It is not a slogan. It is a value statement. What you all are doing here at Benedictine School is exactly that. To leave no one behind. Our most vulnerable population. So I can not thank you enough for what you are all doing here,” said Miller.
She shared a personal story.
“Sister Agnes, I’m originally from India. My mom went to Catholic school in India, and her dream was to become a nun. I am glad that didn’t pan out,” she said to laughter.
Then she thanked Benedictine’s lobbyist.
“Bruce thanks for all your advocacy in the General Assembly. As you know, things don’t just happen. They are made to happen, and it takes strong leaders and advocates to really fight for the funding. Please know that Gov. Wes Moore and I are here for you in anyway that we can be, because the work you do here is some of the hardest work of anyone in the state of Maryland,” she said.
The issue of the Polar Bear Plunge, a fundraiser for the Maryland Special Olympics, came up.
“Gov. Wes Moore and I are going to jump into the Chesapeake Bay as often as we can for the Polar Bear Plunge. We did it this past year. He had no idea I signed him up. He was a trooper and jumped in. This is something I have done for many years. It is another way to advocate for our special needs community,” she said.
She has a personal connection to a special needs family member.
“People ask what is your interest in the disabled community? I have a brother-in-law who is severely developmentally, intellectually disabled. He has been in a home since he was 8 years old and he is in his mid 60s now. I know personally the great value that you bring to individuals’ lives. It is not just that individual that you are helping. You are helping the entire family and community. So thank you for what you are doing,” Miller said.
Greg Hvigiding, an adult client, gave her a gift and a hug. Then it was time for a group photo in front of all those new plans.
