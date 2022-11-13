EASTON — Opening ceremonies of the 51st Waterfowl Festival featured a celebration of volunteers, longtime exhibitors and conservation funding that is the hallmark of the event.
The Tidewater Inn in downtown Easton hosted the cocktail hour and program from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10.
As master of ceremonies, Waterfowl Board President Ken Miller welcomed guests to the party, and, in the absence of Easton Mayor Robert Willey, Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford officially opened the Festival by tapping the ceremonial gavel.
Rutherford was joined by Talbot County native Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, Secretary of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, who updated attendees on the Wellington Project in Princess Anne, Maryland, funded in part with funds raised by the Festival.
This year’s featured artist and longtime exhibitor Richard Clifton thanked the Waterfowl Committee “for making one of my artistic career dreams come true,” he said.
A world-renowned and self-taught wildlife artist, Clifton first exhibited at the Festival in 2006. He won the 2007 and 2020 Federal Duck Stamp contests, as well as about 50 other contests from various states and countries.
For Waterfowl Festival 2022, Clifton created a painting that is “understated and elegant,” according to Waterfowlfestival.org, the official website of the event. His November Morning-Pintails “evokes calm” while the “(s)oft background light sets apart the ducks — three drakes and two hens. The contrasting patterns on the ducks give variety, while the colors serve to tie them together in a warm, serene composition.”
The framed original is being offered for $12,000. Posters are available on the website and during the Festival at the Featured Artist tent downtown.
Miller announced the three 2022 Heritage Art Award winners and their cash prizes. Placing first was Jim Rataczak of Minnesota, $2,500; second went to Wilhelm Goebel of Salisbury, 1,500; and third place to Al Barker of Bordentown, New Jersey, $1,000.
Goebel won first place in the inaugural 2021 Heritage Art Awards, Miller said.
Each year, the winner of the Federal Duck Stamp Contest is announced at the Festival. Suzanne Fellows, chief of the Federal Duck Stamp Program in Falls Church, Virginia, presented the award to winner Joseph Hautman of Minnesota. He has won the contest six times, beginning in 1991.
“It was actually 31 years ago, almost to the day, when I first came up in front of you people,” Hautman said. “I had never sold a painting. I didn’t have any prints published. I did not know anything about the business. So it was quite an experience to all of a sudden come up here where you are something of a star, the way they treat you.”
“I’m really looking forward to having some fun this weekend and help celebrate this whole tradition of Eastern Shore waterfowl,” he told the crowd.
The two 2022 Hall of Fame inductees are no strangers to the Festival. Kevin Greaney and Judith Warfield Price recounted their longtime experiences. This is the 30th anniversary of the Hall of Fame tradition.
Beginning in 1996, Price served as executive director of the Festival for 18 years, inspired by the “conservation mission” of the “granddaddy of wildlife art shows,” she said.
“While I don’t miss the sleepless nights, when thousands of details would just roll through my mind, I do miss the event itself,” Price said. “I’ve always enjoyed getting to know the donors, supporters and festival goers and always tried to show my appreciation to them. But my closest relationship was with the volunteers and the exhibitors.”
“I have truly loved and cherished working with so many incredible festival volunteers, who are all so passionately dedicated to the goal of holding an event that is so impactful for the town of Easton, for Talbot County, for the state of Maryland, and frankly, for the art and conservation world as a whole,” she said.
“I’d also like to give special thanks to my husband Robert Koenke, another volunteer who by the way, was inducted into this Hall of Fame at the 25th year celebration,” Price said. “His support and guidance throughout my years with the festival was critical to whatever contributions I was able to make over the years.”
Greaney served on the board of directors for 14 years and as president for four, with his term ending in 2021. “I’m so excited and it’s a dream come true,” he said as people gathered in the lobby of the Tidewater Inn.
“As I’ve said for many years, the Waterfowl Festival is the kickoff to the holidays,” Greaney said upon receiving his award. “It’s the opportunity for all of us who live in such a great, great, beautiful area to let this whole community shine for what it is and what makes it so spectacular.”
“It’s always the most fun of any week of the year to see Talbot County, the town of Easton come alive and just really, to shine,” Greaney said. “The festival is all about the community. It started at a kitchen table and has grown to what it is today. And as others have said before me, it’s the staff, and it’s the volunteers and the dedication of these volunteers, many of which have already been in the Hall of Fame, but have been volunteering for 30,40, 50 years. It’s just absolutely so powerful and so rewarding, and I appreciate that I’m able to join with them.”
Greaney thanked exhibitors and artists, and especially his wife Betsy for “putting up with one more Waterfowl meeting” and his sons Charlie, Will and Joey, who “would always, during Festival week, drag along beside me and help me with one more task,” such as picking up trash or hauling something around.
The Waterfowl Festival, Inc. Board of Directors recognized and thanked volunteers and exhibitors who celebrated 50 and 25 years of work with the Festival.
Honored for exhibiting 50 years were painter Art Lamay, carver D. Bennett Scott and Buy Sell Swap exhibitor Bill Schauber. Edward Dean Sr. and Allan Schauber were honored for 25 years of displaying waterfowling artifacts and participating in Buy Sell Swap, respectively.
Recognized for volunteering at least 25 years were Jammie Atkins, Misty Atkins, Debbie Collison, Darrell Doupnik, Kelly Edmonds, Peggy Ford, William Griffin Jr., Michael Henry, Patricia Lewers, Kelli Miles, Megan Ott, Scott Patterson, C. Albert Pritchett, Jill Sherwood, Diana Temple, Barbara Watkins, Marcy Webb and Jennifer Williams.
Maryland DNR Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio shared how the Festival helped fund a conservation project in eastern Somerset County.
“It’s always an honor to join you for the festival, but especially the opening ceremonies,” Haddaway-Riccio said. “It’s especially an honor to be joined by our lieutenant governor, who has just been an incredible ambassador for Maryland natural resources and outdoor recreation.”
She said Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford is the only lieutenant governor to visit all 75 state parks. “And (the department) really benefited from an elevated profile because of that,” she said. “Likewise, the Waterfowl Festival really helps to elevate the profile of the state of Maryland and the entire region. And you should be really proud of the fact that you have contributed $6 million to conservation through your efforts over the years.”
“That $6 million includes a very generous contribution to DNR’s Wellington Wildlife Management Area of $25,000 that we will use to restore 40 acres of wetlands. It will provide important habitat for waterfowl but also other migratory species. It will also add protections to the shoreline, help us to meet water quality goals and it will provide additional outdoor recreation opportunities on the Delmarva Peninsula,” Haddaway-Riccio said.
Miller announced that the William A. Perry Scholarship Cocktail Decoy Auction, usually held during the premiere night party, is a silent auction this year, so all festival-goers will have an opportunity to bid.
The one-of-a-kind carvings will be displayed in the atrium of the Academy Art Museum until Sunday, Nov. 13. As they have for over 30 years, the proceeds from the auction will benefit the William A. Perry Scholarship Fund. Auction winners may either pick up decoys on Sunday afternoon or have them shipped.
Miller concluded the ceremony with a moment of silence for all volunteers and exhibitors who passed away since the 2021 Festival, followed by Rutherford’s bringing down the gavel to open the 51st Waterfowl Festival.
