CAMBRIDGE — Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller joined Special Secretary of Opioid Response Emily Keller, and local officials in Cambridge for the first of Maryland’s Overdose Action Town Hall Series.
CAMBRIDGE — Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller joined Special Secretary of Opioid Response Emily Keller, and local officials in Cambridge for the first of Maryland’s Overdose Action Town Hall Series.
During the event, Miller and administration officials heard directly from community members, who shared their ideas and insight on how the state can better address the overdose crisis.
“Overdose can impact any community — it doesn’t discriminate by race, place, or socioeconomic status,” Miller said. “That’s why the first step to finding comprehensive solutions to the substance use crisis begins by hearing directly from community members on what their specific needs are. Gov. Moore and I are dedicated to creating a seat at the table for everyone to come together to find pathways to recovery that truly leave no Marylander behind.”
The Opioid Operational Command Center recently announced the town hall series, through which Special Secretary Keller and OOCC staff will visit each of Maryland’s 24 local jurisdictions.
The tour is intended to give individuals an opportunity to speak about how the overdose crisis has impacted their communities and to discuss what more is needed to reduce overdose deaths across the state.
“It’s going to take all of us working together to continue making progress in this fight,” Keller said. “From collaboration between state and local agencies to partnerships with community organizations, we all have a part to play. And that starts by listening to communities all across the state that have been affected by overdose, because we cannot do this work without them. Everyone’s voice matters.“
The OOCC is beginning the town hall series with seven additional events scheduled for September, which is recognized as National Recovery Month for substance use disorders. For more details about the series and a list of upcoming events, visit BeforeItsTooLate.Maryland.gov/town-halls.
According a statement released about the series, the Moore-Miller Administration is committed to holistically addressing the substance use epidemic and expanding access to care for individuals with substance use disorders, including through providing a 39 percent increase in support for substance use disorder services in the fiscal year 2024 budget.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.