EASTON — Lynn Mielke is a retired lawyer, based in Easton, who practiced law on the Mid-Shore beginning in 1979. She retired in 2016 and became more focused and involved in local politics and land use issues.
Prompted by the malleability of the County Council in recent years, especially with respect to the Lakeside Development and the handling of the removal of the Talbot Boys issue, she decided to run for office.
She supports (1) conservative growth and protection of the environment, holding developers responsible, by county ordinance, for infrastructure; (2) flexible tax cap; (3) keeping Talbot County safe and secure by supporting law enforcement, first responders, and addressing substance abuse issues and school safety. She opposes development plans for Lakeside in Trappe and the Oxford corridor.
Above all, she seeks to preserve Eastern Shore values.
If elected, among her priorities are enactment of an Adequate Public Facilities Ordinance to ensure developer contribution to the infrastructure costs necessary to support proposed new development and which is built concurrently with, or prior to, that new development; implementation of Bill No.1497, the “Police Accountability Board and Administrative Charging Committee” presently pending before the Council, and prospective revisions.
Her first connection with the Eastern Shore was in 1968 when she entered Washington College. She graduated in 1972 with a B.A. in American Studies and went on to attend the University of Baltimore School of Law (night division) graduating in 1979 and passing the Maryland State Bar the same year. During a law school semester she was an intern for Judge Marvin H. Smith, from Caroline County, Associate Judge for the Maryland Court of Appeals.
Engaged primarily in private general practice, she was an Assistant Public Defender for Talbot County in the early 1980s. In 1991 she became a certified divorce mediator, one of the first on the Mid-Shore. Since 1979 she has served on the Board of a number of volunteer organizations among them: Mid Shore Council on Family Violence (founding board member and Treasurer); Talbot County Mental Health Association; Talbot County Pro Bono Committee, and a CASA volunteer.
Over the years and continuing, she volunteers for several Talbot County arts organizations: Waterfowl Festival, Plein Air, and Tred Avon Players. She was a member of Miles River Yacht Club and served on the log canoe race committee. She is a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Parish and the Women’s Guild Board (a charitable giving committee), currently serving as Vice President.
Over the 43 years she has resided in Talbot County, she has lived in Newcomb and Tunis Mills, as well as the Town of Easton, where she currently resides with her fur baby who she adopted from Talbot Humane.
For more information or volunteer for her campaign email: vote4lynnmielke@goeaston.net.
