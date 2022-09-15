CAMBRIDGE — A Madison man was charged with arson and attempted murder Wednesday, Sept. 14, after allegedly setting fire to his house.
Fire officials on Wednesday charged 38-year-old Larry Herd Jr. after law enforcement was called to Herd's home by firefighters responding to a fire call there.
According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the Madison Volunteer Fire Department responded to the one story, single family dwelling at 4658 White Marsh Road about 1:28 p.m. after a the blaze was reported by a neighbor.
Deputy State Fire Marshals and a Dorchester County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to the scene of the fire that took 30 firefighters from MVFD and other departments about 30 minutes to control.
After investigating, fire marshals said the fire was intentionally set in multiple locations throughout the home, and damages to the home are estimated at $100,000. Smoke alarms were present in the home and did activate.
Police said Herd's juvenile daughter was in the home at the time of the incident.
According to police, Herd confessed to investigators that he intentionally set the residence on fire because of maintenance problems he has been dealing with.
A brief struggle ensued with Herd as the fire marshals and the deputy took him into custody.
Herd was charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree arson, second-degree arson, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest. He was seen by a court commissioner then transported to the Dorchester County Detention center where he is being held without bond.
If convicted of all charges, Herd faces a maximum penalty of life in prison for the attempted first-degree murder charge and 98 years imprisonment and up to $90,000 in fines for the remaining charges.
Herd will have a preliminary hearing on Oct. 11 in Dorchester County District Court.
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.