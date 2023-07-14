Fire officials say fires were intention set in this Madison home

Fire officials say fires were intentionally set on Sept. 14, in this home on White Marsh Road in Madison.

 OFFICE OF THE STATE FIRE MARSHAL

CAMBRIDGE — The Madison man convicted of arson for setting his own house on fire last September was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison.


  

