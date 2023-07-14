CAMBRIDGE — The Madison man convicted of arson for setting his own house on fire last September was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison.
Dorchester County Circuit Judge William H. Jones handed Larry G. Herd Jr. a 30-year prison sentence and suspended all but eight years of active incarceration for his actions in setting two separate fires in his home while his young daughter was present. Herd was also credited with 299 days of time served since his arrest in September.
The sentence comes about two weeks after Herd, 38, entered an Alford plea to one count of first-degree arson. An Alford plea does not require a defendant to admit guilt, but acknowledges that there was enough evidence for a conviction had the case gone to trial.
Herd was initially facing more serious charges, including attempted first- and second-degree murder, along with reckless endangerment and resisting arrest, both of which are misdemeanors.
The charges stemmed from the fire at Herd’s home on White Marsh Road in Madison on Sept. 14, 2022.
The Madison Volunteer Fire Department responded to the home around 1:30 p.m. after a neighbor discovered the fire. It took 30 minutes for firefighters to bring the blaze under control.
Deputy state fire marshals and the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home at the request of the fire department about an hour later. Investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal determined the fire was intentionally set in two locations in the home.
Officers arrested Herd the same day and reported that he “actively” resisted arrest, according to charging documents.
Herd’s 5-year-old daughter was also in the home at the time. The child told police she was in the house with her father when he lit items on fire in the house and that she gathered some of her clothes, but she had to leave the house without shoes on due to the fire.
At sentencing Tuesday, Deputy State’s Attorney Philip Donoho called the facts of the case “extraordinarily serious and disturbing.” While recognizing concerns about Herd’s mental health, Herd’s actions posed a danger to both his daughter and his neighbors, especially with the risk of a fire spreading quickly, Donoho said.
Herd’s young daughter is “doing better” after the incident, but is still traumatized, he added.
Donoho recommended three to eight years of active incarceration and asked for a no contact order between Herd and his daughter.
In light of a doctor’s report detailing Herd’s relevant history, defense attorney Michelle Moodispaw asked for five years of active incarceration, saying that in two and a half years, he would be eligible for parole.
The report detailed Herd’s difficult childhood, which included significant trauma, violence, neglect, homelessness and substance abuse. The things Herd endured impacted his development, and as a result, he didn’t develop coping skills to recognize the path he was on, Moodispaw said.
In the weeks leading up to the fire, Herd decided to stop using drugs “cold turkey,” leading to poor mental health and behavior. However, once Herd began taking medication for his mental health conditions while in the county jail, his mood improved and he became more stable overall, Moodispaw said, adding that he showed “remarkable improvement.”
Herd spoke briefly, apologizing for being in front of the court and calling the fire a “legitimate accident.” He said he took full responsibility for it.
Prior to handing down the sentence, Jones said he wasn’t sure if Herd really was taking responsibility for the fire due to there being two points of origin. However, the doctor’s report helped the judge understand how Herd came to be in court and what his path forward looks like, but did not excuse his conduct.
Compliance with mental health treatment, including taking prescribed medications, and substance abuse treatment are “not an option,” Jones said. He also enforced the no contact order between Herd and his daughter, reminding him to not write to or call the child.
Herd told the judge he wanted to protect his daughter and emphasized again that the fire was an accident.
“You did not protect her on this day,” Jones said.
