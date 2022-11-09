FEDERALSBURG – They’re the “swimming dumpsters” of the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries, according to Federalsburg Mayor Kim Abner.
That’s not good.
But a year ago, Abner and a variety of leaders and organizations decided to do something about it by rewarding anglers for harvesting the invasive blue catfish with no limits on Saturday, Nov. 5, as part of the inaugural Madness on the Marshyhope Blue Catfish Tournament and Food Festival.
Seventy anglers stepped up to the challenge and pulled 193 blue catfish out of the creek that runs through the town. Nearly 300 pounds of the pest were weighed, filleted, studied or served up at a celebratory evening fish fry.
“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that helped pull off such a wonderful day for the community to enjoy in Federalsburg,” Abner posted on the Facebook page dedicated to the tournament.
Unseasonably warm, sunny weather in the upper 70s drew adults and children to Federalsburg Marina Park and out onto to the scenic river. Anglers on boats had more success than those fishing from the bank during the nearly 9-hour tourney.
Even those who caught nothing but a small yellow perch, like Cathy Garling of Federalsburg, were happy to be outside. “I’m a respiratory therapist, and I’ve been so busy with COVID that it’s nice to be so relaxed,” she said.
Along the marina bulkhead, children participating in the Youth Fishing Derby cast lines in the creek. Carter Cox of Federalsburg caught a green sunfish. Smiling, Josiah Dickerson sized up the catch “from the end of the tail to the tip of the mouth” with a ruler: Eight inches long.
Kids 14 years old and younger who didn’t have their own gear could borrow rods and learn how to bait, cast and identify their catch.
Madness on the Marshyhope had something for everyone: music, food, kid-friendly crafts and inflatables.
The 37-mile long Marshyhope Creek is a meandering tributary of the Nanticoke River. It’s “one of the cleaner (waterways) in the state of Maryland” as well as federally protected spawning grounds for the endangered Atlantic sturgeon, Abner said.
Blue catfish are not only invasive, they’re voracious.
That means they vacuum up everything their wide mouth and strong jaws encounter, including sturgeon. Researchers have found wood ducks, rockfish, the invasive snakehead and even hard blue crabs in the stomachs of blue catfish.
Dr. Noah Bressman, assistant professor of physiology, brought a team of undergraduates and one grad student from Salisbury University to figure out the habits of invasive species. Also helping with research was Dr. Christine Densmore from the U.S. Geological Survey who took blood samples to understand when blue catfish reproduce.
According to Bressman, blue catfish “are really, really abundant in the Marshyhope. Our lab is trying to learn about their abundance, their growth rates and reproduction rate – to learn more about what we’re up against. They’re really problematic because they are super-abundant.”
What researchers do know is that “in some tributaries of the Chesapeake Bay they make up 70% of the biomass,” Bressman said.
“What that means is if you just take a net and drag all the life out of there, including the plankton and the plants, and you were to weigh it, the catfish make up to 70% of all that weight. There’s so much of them, they must be having an effect,” he said.
Even though blue catfish “don’t belong here,” according to David Sikorski, executive director of Coastal Conservation Maryland, their impact may be parlayed into opportunities.
Blue catfish, originally from the Mississippi region, “were introduced in Virginia waters in the 1970s with the idea that they would stay in the freshwater areas,” Sikorski said.
“We’re finding out that they can survive higher salinity than we ever thought, so they’ve spread out throughout the Chesapeake, mainly through people moving them,” he said. However, the record freshwater flow the Bay experienced in 2018 and 2019 “allowed them, from the salinity standpoint, to no longer have boundaries and travel throughout the Bay. So, we’re here to educate people about the impact.”
There’s an upside to the species’ abundance. Because blue catfish are a quality protein, anglers can serve them at their own tables or donate them to food banks. “And there’s an economic opportunity for commercial fisheries and recreational groups to utilize this ‘visitor’ that has an impact on our native species, like crabs, rock, fish, eels – you name it,” Sikorski said.
“The best way to get rid of these fish is for humans to be their predators. Let’s catch and eat them all,” Bressman said.
One of the key organizers of the event was Beth Brewster, food service supervisor for Caroline County Public Schools. She is working with “different organizations trying to figure out” how to use blue catfish as a protein to feed students and those who are food insecure, and even how to use the fish as fertilizer.
Back in November 2021, “a small circle of organizations (Town of Federalsburg, VFW POST #5246 Federalsburg MD, VFW Post #5246 Auxiliary and Federalsburg Lions Club) turned in to a partnership and friendship with a few others (Caroline County Public Schools, Coastal Conservation Association Maryland, Caroline County Parks and Recreation and Maryland Department of Natural Resources) and blossomed into a full day and night of fishing, eating, river education, music and FUN in Federalsburg,” Abner posted on the event’s Facebook page Nov. 6.
Altogether, nearly two dozen sponsors and food trucks supported the inaugural tournament.
Admittedly, the tournament made a small dent in the blue catfish population, but organizers hope to continue the tradition in Federalsburg and see it replicated in other Delmarva towns.
Teams competed in two categories: heaviest fish and most poundage minus the heaviest fish.
Team captain winners of the heaviest fish were Steve Thomas, 17.08 pounds; Eric Wilinski, 10.04 pounds; and David Blades, 8.16 pounds. Most poundage minus the heaviest fish team captain winners were Roger Layton, 45.08 pounds; Tim Clark, 24.68 pounds; and Steve Thomas, 24.14 pounds.
The day ended with a fish fry with all the fixings, music and a bonfire at VFW Post 5246.
For more information about the invasive blue catfish, visit www.chesapeakebluecatfish.org.
