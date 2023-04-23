STEVENSVILLE — The Bay Bridge Reconstruction Advisory Group held its quarterly meeting at the beginning of April. Open to the public and available online, the meeting provided details of the upcoming work to re-deck a 4,680 foot portion of the older, two lane span of the Bay Bridge. The span turned 70 years old in 2022, and the existing deck is now 40 years old. A study in 2015, determined the remaining life for each section of the bridge. It is estimated the deck replacement and rehabilitation projects will be conducted in four phases, based on condition.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.