STEVENSVILLE — The Bay Bridge Reconstruction Advisory Group held its quarterly meeting at the beginning of April. Open to the public and available online, the meeting provided details of the upcoming work to re-deck a 4,680 foot portion of the older, two lane span of the Bay Bridge. The span turned 70 years old in 2022, and the existing deck is now 40 years old. A study in 2015, determined the remaining life for each section of the bridge. It is estimated the deck replacement and rehabilitation projects will be conducted in four phases, based on condition.
Phase 1 will focus on Deck Truss Spans T-14-T22 and T1-T13. Timing of future phases are contingent upon condition, Bay Crossing Study Tier 2 findings and will follow Phase 1 completion. The project timeline received MDTA Board approval in October of 2022. Crane mobilization and utility relocation is set to begin this spring, and deck replacement to begin in fall. MDTA expects to complete construction on Phase I during the winter of 2025/2026.
For Phase I of this project, MDTA will replace 4,680 feet of bridge deck and floor system. This will include 156 panels (30’ X 35’). The new panels will widen the deck for improved safety, operational and emergency access, relocate existing utilities on the bridge, rehabilitate selected structural members, upgrade the barrier system and provide for stormwater management.
The impact to area motorists is planned to be minimal. MDTA is showing typical bridge and lane closures to be limited to day-time single-lane closures: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday during non-summer months and Monday through Thursday during summer months.
Lane closures will be traffic count dependent, officials said.
Night-time full-bridge closures from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., varying by day, will be in place for the duration of the project. During this time, the three-lane span of the bridge will support traffic in both directions.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is also cautioning boaters to abide by a Make-No-Wake request to help ensure everyone’s safety in the construction area, urging area boaters to slow down, use extreme caution, and steer clear of all construction vessels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.