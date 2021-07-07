DENTON — Caroline County Administrator Jeremy Goldman told county commissioners at the June 22 meeting there have been multiple complaints about motorcycle racing on private land in a rural area by neighboring property owners.
The county doesn’t have anything in its zoning or property maintenance regulations that would prevent that type activity unless they were charging admission, Goldman said. The county has sought assistance from the state soil conservation office to no avail.
“They’ve moved an enormous amount of soil. They don’t have a soil conservation plan in place,” Goldman said, adding, “The state is refusing to enforce their own rules from the state level.”
The problem is not with the county Soil Conservation District, but with the state, he emphasized.
“So, the reality is that you have a large area of ground that has been disturbed. They’ve created an ATV/motorcycle track with large humps and bumps. It’s up against residential properties.
“There is nothing stopping them from doing it, other than state regulations, and every time they come out there and use it, they immediately follow that with heavy equipment being run on the site to put it back where it was,” Goldman said.
The commissioners wanted to know if the property owner lived in the county. Goldman said the property belongs to an elderly woman who lives in a nursing facility, but her relatives have rights to use the property. He said he thought they lived on the western shore.
Commissioner Wilbur Levengood asked how close to the river and how close to a blue-line stream the racing was occurring.
“They have managed to stay exactly out of areas that they have to stay, but they are right at the edge of it,” Goldman said, based on a geographic information system overlay of drone footage of the property provided by one of the neighbors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.