CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge Ward 5 Commissioner Chad Malkus said Tuesday he has moved from his ward temporarily while seeking another residence after his landlord sold the property he was renting.
Malkus told the The Dorchester Star that he had informed Acting City Manager David Deutsch of the move.
The commissioner said the move was necessitated by the owner’s sale of the residence he had been renting.
Cambridge’s city charter requires commissioners to maintain their residence in the ward in which they were elected. If forced to move for reasons that include sale of the residence, and if he or she is unable to relocate within the ward immediately, the commissioner has 12 months to re-establish residency within the ward.
Malkus said he is in the process of finalizing the official documentation to the city manager in accordance with the charter.
“I did not make this decision lightly, and I endeavored for many months to rectify the situation,” Malkus said. “I have resided in Ward 5 at Cambridge Landing on Cambridge Creek for several years, and my family and I had hoped to call it home for many years to come.”
Malkus said he applauded the owner of the townhome from whom he was renting for benefiting from “incredible market conditions,” and added that several months of searching in Ward 5 for potential opportunities to rent or purchase a new home within the ward have not yet been successful.
He said the tight real estate market, while currently not to his advantage, was a positive reflection on his ward, and that his search for a residence in Ward 5 continues.
“My commitment to Ward 5 remains unchanged,” Malkus said, “and I look forward to continuing to serve my constituents and Cambridge as a whole, as we work to move Cambridge forward.”
